An Exotic Home with Flower Power

Today we head out to South America. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to be exact where we are about to visit a magnificent island paradise in Angra dos Reis, where a home shaped like a flower awaits us. This home of beautiful architecture and design is a connection with nature, taking the splendid environment into consideration before the home was designed by the awesome team at Mareine+Patalano Architecture in Brazil.

The region boasts a collection of 365 islands, stunning coasts and endless waterfalls, making it the perfect spot to enjoy the crystal clear water and white sandy beaches as well as take up a fun water sport such as jet-skiing, rafting or even surfing! So get into your swimsuit and soak up the beauty that is this natural marvel.