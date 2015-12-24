Creating your ideal TV room

It’s movie night and you’re the host. Popcorn’s popped, wine is being poured and the DVDs have been chosen. Now it’s just a matter of settling in and pressing ‘play’.

Hold up – is your list complete? The list that shows you have ticked all the boxes that’ll ensure TV viewing at your place (whether it’s a sporting event with buddies or a lazy weekend marathon of your favourite TV series by yourself) will be the best and most fun! There are a few but crucial elements necessary before one can boast about having the ideal TV zone.

So, whether you’re incorporating your television set into the living room (as most people do), or have your own luxurious private movie screening room, make sure you abide by the following rules: