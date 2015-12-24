Creating your ideal TV room

It’s movie night and you’re the host. Popcorn’s popped, wine is being poured and the DVDs have been chosen. Now it’s just a matter of settling in and pressing ‘play’.
Hold up – is your list complete? The list that shows you have ticked all the boxes that’ll ensure TV viewing at your place (whether it’s a sporting event with buddies or a lazy weekend marathon of your favourite TV series by yourself) will be the best and most fun! There are a few but crucial elements necessary before one can boast about having the ideal TV zone.
So, whether you’re incorporating your television set into the living room (as most people do), or have your own luxurious private movie screening room, make sure you abide by the following rules:
Before grabbing a number out of the air of your desired TV size, we suggest you grab the tape measure first. Measure the TV area to see which size you can accommodate. It also helps to keep things in the right perspective. When you enter the store and see that wall of TVs stacked next to each other, it’s nearly impossible to guess which one would fit best if you lack clearly measured dimensions.
If you plan for your TV to be the main star of the entertainment room, go big and bold. Start from a 42-inch (depending on your room size) and work your way up. TVs are measured diagonally, so keep that in mind when scoping out a prime beauty for your built-in TV unit at home.
homify hint: Plan for a sound bar purchase in your TV budget. As TV screens increasingly become thinner and thinner, it affects the speakers.
One needs ultra comfortable seating when participating in luxury viewing. It needs to allow for semi-straight sitting to pay attention, yet have the capacity for some laying and stretching as well.
In addition to the regular checking points (i.e. is it big enough for the room, does the colour match… ), your couch also needs to face the TV from a comfortable angle. People tend to want a solid rule that tells them they need to sit a certain distance from the TV for optimum viewing pleasure and minimum eye constraint – well, it’s true!
Keep the following viewing distance in mind:
• 42-inch: 5.25 – 10.5 feet
• 46-inch: 5 .75 – 11.5 feet
• 48-inch: 6 – 12 feet
• 50-inch: 6.25 – 12.5 feet
• 52-inch: 6.5 – 13 feet
• 54-inch: 6.75 – 13.5 feet
• 56-inch: 7 – 14 feet
• 58-inch: 7.25 – 14.5 feet
• 60-inch: 7.5 – 15 feet
homify hint: For the best viewing angle, place your TV low so that, when seated, your eyes are level with the middle of the screen. You’ll enjoy your viewing much more if you can sit looking straight ahead, instead of up or down at the screen.
Consider whether you’ll be mounting your TV against the wall or placing it on a stand, such as a wall unit. Wall units are a popular option, as they hold and frame the TV, while providing additional space for storage and décor. They are available in a multitude of styles, materials, colours, sizes and prices, so you really have no excuse to mismatch in this department.
Bear in mind that they aren't ideal for small rooms, as their size tend to dominate the space. Should a wall unit not be your ideal choice, rather opt for a TV stand (a long cabinet on which to place your TV that works well in rooms of all sizes) or a media chest / armoire (a slender unit that takes up less floor space and uses vertical space for your TV and other accessories).
Just ensure your TV unit can support the weight of that ultra fabulous TV you intend to buy / have bought.
Take a look at some of the delicious options that Lamco Design have for TV units/bookcases.
Who feels like running to the guest bedroom closet every time they need to select a DVD to watch? Incorporate some stylish storage space into your TV room for convenience. TV units everywhere come equipped with built-in storage compartments for your movie (and music) collections.
Should you require some more space for your DVD compilation, add some sleek and slim (or vintage-looking, depending on your overall style) media storage stands. A lot of models are vertically shaped (saving you some floor space) and have glass doors, so you can boast about your foreign cinema collection (or the fact that you have all 10 seasons of ‘Friends’).
You also have the option of proudly displaying your A/V components and DVD players on open wall shelves, or hiding them in cabinet drawers.
Remember that any rug or carpet, regardless of where it is placed, has two purposes: to define a space and to enhance your décor. Your choice of floor covering needs to bring your furniture together, and also enhance the colour and patterns already present in your room.
For a TV room, we must recommend a soft carpet or rug, even if you have magnificent wooden floors that you love to show off. Think of the practical aspect of the TV room – people want to be comfy with soft seating. What about those times when there won’t be enough seating space? Will people tend to lay on the floor with a pillow? Will the floor be soft and comfortable enough for them to do that and still enjoy movie night?
Learn how to: Inject Some Cool Into Your Room With A Rug.
Of course you want to see the high-definition action on your new TV as best as you can, but that doesn’t mean having your room pitch black. Sitting in a dark cinema will make your eyes adjust to the available level of light. But at home, you’re more likely to have breaks in your TV viewing, which means if your TV room is dark, your pupils will constantly be dilating up and down as they adjust to the different light levels between rooms.
Layered lighting is, therefore, crucial for your TV (or media) room. As you’ll be using the room for different purposes (movie night with friends, watching the news, playing Xbox… ), it’s great to have lighting options, allowing you to easily adjust the mood of the room.
You have three main lighting layers to consider for your TV area:
• Ambient lighting. Recessed cans, ceiling flush and semi-flush mounts, chandeliers, large pendants, track lighting and ceiling fans with light kits can offer ambient lighting.
• Task lighting. Such as table lamps that are helpful for tasks like reading.
• Accent lighting. These fixtures bring small bursts of light to little areas. Wall sconces and smaller pendants are well-known options, but specially-focused recessed cans are a popular choice too.
homify hint: Avoid placing your TV in front of a window, or opposite a west-facing window. Eye strain can be caused by the glare or the difference in light from the windows and your screen.