Decorating myths that need to be broken

When it comes to decorating your house or apartment, you may feel under a lot of pressure not to succumb to decorating mistakes or bad taste choices. However, much of these interior design pitfalls we have been warned about are no more than mere myths. That’s right, not everything you've heard about terrible decoration choices is the truth.
It is important for us here at homify to debunk these myths, as we know how restricting these unfounded decoration rules can be on someone who wants to make the most out of their own home. When it comes to making choices about how to style your home’s interior, you should allow yourself some freedom and creativity – you do want an interior that is suited to your personality and tastes.
So, let’s look at a few of these myths that may cause you some trouble in their rigidity!
To mix different types of prints and patterns have been a big no-no in decoration as long as we can remember. It has been avoided at all cost, and there is the always impending fear of creating situation in which prints clash with each other.
This is a completely unfounded fear, since different prints could complement each other quite well in the real life, if given enough of a chance. The key is to use caution when mixing your prints and patterns. Consider the range of colours you use in the different prints, as well keeping the different prints in proportion to one another, using different scales. When you keep all of this in mind, you can mix stripes, checks, and textures. You might even go as far as to mix floral and plaid! The possibilities are endless.
Now this is a word of caution that we have all heard of at some point in time. Although it might have been relevant to the decoration styles of years gone by, there is no value in keeping to the guideline today. Artwork has taken on so many different forms in contemporary times that just hanging it on walls is by far not your only options. These days we find artwork printed on textiles and canvases, and in all kinds of shapes and forms.
Besides this, traditional canvases and two dimensional artwork can be mounted on all types of surface and at any level, in order to create interest in the visual space of the room and to complement alternative decorative styles.
Getting an interior decorator on board is way too expensive, right? Not necessarily. Hiring a professional might save you a whole lot of money in the long run, instead of costing you too much. These days there are many interior designers that can work according to your budget, and well delineated what can be done with your financial limitations before you start off.
What’s more is, you will save a lot of valuable time and avoid having to go to all the effort in procuring the right products and managing workers where necessary. A good interior designer will naturally help you with the decorative aspects, but will also deal with the necessary project management, like budgeting, dealing with suppliers and covering all your bases.
Curtains and drapes can be very helpful elements in interior decoration. It can add colour and warmth, in addition to its functional value of managing light and temperature. But that does not mean it has to be present every single time. The myth here is that a window without a curtain is not decorative, but nothing can be further from the truth. It is a mistake to feel obligated to adding treatments to all your windows, in addition to spoiling the inherent decorative value of unadorned windows, this can also place unnecessary pressure on you to find the right fabric and style.
A window framing a beautiful can be much more stylish than a covered area with a possibly unmatched colour or imposing fabric. Consider your view before deciding on what to do next.
This is a myth borne of conventionality and it is much too limiting. Metallics have been with us since time immemorial, but somehow we have gotten it into our heads that one type at a time is the farthest we can go.
Mixing silver and gold does not only deliver a pleasant aesthetic but is also on the rise trend-wise. You won’t find any tendency in home decoration that excludes metallic elements and most of these are eclectic. In fact, the inclusion of various metallic accessories is one of the trend forecasts for 2016.
You can read more about it here: Home Trends 2016: What Will Be Big Next Year.
Dark colours absorb light instead of reflecting it, which conventionally makes a space feel smaller. However, when use colour, decoration and lighting strategically, this does not have to be the case. The use of dark colours can create a very intimate and elegant atmosphere that does not have to feel constricted.
If you are working with a smaller space and are truly worried to restrict the perceived space, you can rather just paint two walls of a room in a darker colour and the rest in lighter shades. This will allow for depth in the room without constricting space. Also makes sure the walls you choose to paint are closest to windows, as to receive optimal lighting.
This is certainly a good design rule that we've heard unto the point of exhaustion – do not use artificial flowers, it is not decorative. Well, with the products available to us these days, this is no longer the case. We’re not speaking of the tacky and kitsch plastic stuff of the 80’s, but lately there is a range of lovely silk, paper and glass floral available that can be stunning decorative elements.
If you’re still a bit weary and want something more authentic, combine several artificial designs with natural plants to create a good balance.
Traditionally, many designers and decorator have warned against floating furniture, since people generally do not know how to do it correctly or plan interior spaces accordingly. If your space does allow for floating furniture, though, it is worth your while to try and make it happen.
Lining up furniture against your walls in the living room, for example, is a quick and safe option, but is not necessarily the best one for optimal decoration in your interior space. Solicit the help of your interior designer or do your own research on how you can structure your room with floating furniture, it might be your best design choice yet! Playing it safe does not always mean you won’t be sorry.