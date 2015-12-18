The in-laws are coming! Make sure your home is ready

Your parents-in-law are on their way to your home for the festive season and you're bracing yourself for small talk, site-seeing and repeating yourself several times. But what's worse than that is the feeling that your home is not good enough, your cooking is not good enough and ultimately, that you aren't good enough for their precious child.

Stop and relax, because we've got the best home tips for you to ensure that no matter what comments are being passed under the Christmas tree this year, none of them will involve your home or your cooking.

In fact this is the year to dazzle the in-laws with all of the tricks in the book, making you seem like a whiz-kid when it comes to home décor, design, style and trend.

Let us help transform you into the ideal son or daughter-in-law!