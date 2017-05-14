Your browser is out-of-date.

Bedroom decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

Leigh Leigh
Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
So you're looking to enhance your bedroom but money is tight and time is not your friend. Don't worry, you've come to the right place!

Today at homify, we are going to show you 11 cheap ideas that are creative and innovative, revealing how easy it is to create a haven of sleep and comfort.

Because you should feel refreshed and revived after spending time in your bedroom! 

Let's explore some ideas!

1. Add colourful cushions

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Cushions are not too expensive, yet they can transform a bedroom. Here we can see how gold cushions are paired with patterned black and white cushions to bring a modern touch to a classic bedroom.

If you already have cushions but they are looking tired or worn, get them recovered. You can shop for cheap fabrics that look beautiful!

2. Install shelves

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Add shelves to your walls in the bedroom, creating a space where books, picture frames and other items can be stored neatly away while still on display. This will add a dynamic touch to the vertical space, while allowing to use items you already own for decor purposes. 

Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves.

3. Add wicker baskets

homify Eclectic style bedroom Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wicker baskets are a wonderful way to keep items neatly stored away while adding a country-style touch to the bedroom environment. In this image, we can also see how charming and organised they make the room look!

4. Add a fluffy blanket or throw

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

One item has the ability to transform your bedroom into a comfortable and cosy nook: a fluffy or plush blanket or throw.

In this project, we can see how it adds a lavish and luxurious touch to the bedroom space. Drape it over the bed or on a armchair. It's functional too!

5. Maximise the view

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Open up the curtains and blinds and allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into your bedroom. Here we can see how the view becomes a natural focal point, while the natural light opens the room up and make it seems warmer and more spacious. 

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

6. Add a ladder

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a very cost-effective way to recycle and item, bringing a trendy and functional feature to the bedroom. Repaint a old ladder, using it to hang towels, blankets, jackets or jewellery. This is a fabulous way to put your favourite items on display too!

7. Add mirrors to the wardrobe doors

Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
LEIVARS

Marylebone

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Cover the wardrobe doors with mirrors and you'll instantly make your bedroom seem that much more spacious and more expansive. You'll also be able to see what you look like every morning when you get dressed.

Just don't get a fright when you wake up and see your reflection in the dark!

8. Add an armchair or two

Main Bedroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors Classic style bedroom Blue chairs,blue,chinese,screen
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Main Bedroom

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

An armchair can be a very comfortable addition to a bedroom, giving you a place to sit other than the bed. This is great for when you are putting shoes on or styling your hair!

Use colourful or patterned fabrics to cover your armchair, bringing a vibrant accent to the environment.

9. Grey walls

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Paint your walls a soft grey and give your bedroom a subtle and elegant look and feel. Grey is timeless and classic, making for a beautiful interior design. 

If you don't want to overwhelm the space, just paint one of the walls grey!

10. Decorate the ceiling

Loft ESN, Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Modern style bedroom
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Loft ESN

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Ceilings are often overlooked in decor and design, but this should not be the case. When you're lying on your bed, you spend a lot of time looking at the ceiling. So why not make the ceiling more interesting?

Here we can see how a gorgeous and bold ceiling design, which makes for a very dynamic bedroom. It also makes the room seem very volumious.

11. Enhance the lighting

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Lighting is one of the most cost-effective ways to transform a bedroom. Use it to enhance the details and design of a bedroom, illuminating every little nook and cranny. It will also bring a sense of romance and ambiance to the space…

Also have a look at these 21 modern photos of bedrooms to inspire you.

Which bedroom appealed to you the most?

