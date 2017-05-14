Bedroom decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

So you're looking to enhance your bedroom but money is tight and time is not your friend. Don't worry, you've come to the right place!
Today at homify, we are going to show you 11 cheap ideas that are creative and innovative, revealing how easy it is to create a haven of sleep and comfort.
Because you should feel refreshed and revived after spending time in your bedroom!
Let's explore some ideas!
Cushions are not too expensive, yet they can transform a bedroom. Here we can see how gold cushions are paired with patterned black and white cushions to bring a modern touch to a classic bedroom.
If you already have cushions but they are looking tired or worn, get them recovered. You can shop for cheap fabrics that look beautiful!
Add shelves to your walls in the bedroom, creating a space where books, picture frames and other items can be stored neatly away while still on display. This will add a dynamic touch to the vertical space, while allowing to use items you already own for decor purposes.
Have a look at things to consider when choosing shelves.
Wicker baskets are a wonderful way to keep items neatly stored away while adding a country-style touch to the bedroom environment. In this image, we can also see how charming and organised they make the room look!
One item has the ability to transform your bedroom into a comfortable and cosy nook: a fluffy or plush blanket or throw.
In this project, we can see how it adds a lavish and luxurious touch to the bedroom space. Drape it over the bed or on a armchair. It's functional too!
Open up the curtains and blinds and allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into your bedroom. Here we can see how the view becomes a natural focal point, while the natural light opens the room up and make it seems warmer and more spacious.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
This is a very cost-effective way to recycle and item, bringing a trendy and functional feature to the bedroom. Repaint a old ladder, using it to hang towels, blankets, jackets or jewellery. This is a fabulous way to put your favourite items on display too!
Cover the wardrobe doors with mirrors and you'll instantly make your bedroom seem that much more spacious and more expansive. You'll also be able to see what you look like every morning when you get dressed.
Just don't get a fright when you wake up and see your reflection in the dark!
An armchair can be a very comfortable addition to a bedroom, giving you a place to sit other than the bed. This is great for when you are putting shoes on or styling your hair!
Use colourful or patterned fabrics to cover your armchair, bringing a vibrant accent to the environment.
Paint your walls a soft grey and give your bedroom a subtle and elegant look and feel. Grey is timeless and classic, making for a beautiful interior design.
If you don't want to overwhelm the space, just paint one of the walls grey!
Ceilings are often overlooked in decor and design, but this should not be the case. When you're lying on your bed, you spend a lot of time looking at the ceiling. So why not make the ceiling more interesting?
Here we can see how a gorgeous and bold ceiling design, which makes for a very dynamic bedroom. It also makes the room seem very volumious.
Lighting is one of the most cost-effective ways to transform a bedroom. Use it to enhance the details and design of a bedroom, illuminating every little nook and cranny. It will also bring a sense of romance and ambiance to the space…
