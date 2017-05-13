Garden decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

You have an outdoor area, but you aren't sure what to do with it. Don't worry, you've come to the right place!
Today at homify, we are going to explore all sorts of garden decoration ideas that are economical and budget-friendly. You won't believe how easy it is to create the most beautiful, comfortable, fun, peaceful and charming outdoor area on a shoestring.
These 11 ideas will hopefully provide you with the inspiration and motivation that you need to create the most impressive garden. Come on, make your neighbours jealous!
This can be a very simple and cost-effective way to spruce up your garden! Simply build a cement pond and fill with clear water and some gorgeous pebbles, stones or rocks. You can also add fish or create a little eco-system.
Have a look at these tips: Boost your garden… with a pond.
Take inspiration from landscapers Young Landscape Design Studio and use the vertical space to get creative. The planters have been placed in a diagonal pattern, making for a gorgeous look and feel.
Don't you love how abundant the leaves, bushes and trees are?
This is a very simple way to add some romantic and whimsical charm to the outdoor space. Build a little arch and use vines and flowers to decorate it. Pair with a pathway and you'll have the most beautiful little garden spot.
Inject your garden with some personality by adding a gorgeous little statue or sculpture to the environment. Get creative and turn this space into a fairytale haven.
If you don't have too much space available, don't worry! This design is a wonderful example of how you can use shelves and surfaces to bring greenery, colour and natural life to a terrace or exterior space.
One of the most effective ways you can enhance your garden is by adding lighting to this space, illuminating the details and design.
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.
You don't have to create a beautiful garden throughout your exterior space. Focus on a small square or a little patch and give it everything that you've got. Do you see how bright and colourful it can be?
Create vertical gardens throughout your outdoor area. It's simple and cheap, but it looks incredible!
Have a look at this article: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?
Furniture can turn your garden into a functional space that you can enjoy and appreciate. Add a bench with a colourful cushion or a little table and chairs and spend time outside enjoying the fresh air!
A swing can bring a childhood sense of charm to your garden area. What's more is that you can build it yourself!
Sometimes all a South African garden needs is a functional braai.
Have a look at 14 braai's you'll want this summer!