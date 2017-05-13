Garden decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

You have an outdoor area, but you aren't sure what to do with it. Don't worry, you've come to the right place!

Today at homify, we are going to explore all sorts of garden decoration ideas that are economical and budget-friendly. You won't believe how easy it is to create the most beautiful, comfortable, fun, peaceful and charming outdoor area on a shoestring.

These 11 ideas will hopefully provide you with the inspiration and motivation that you need to create the most impressive garden. Come on, make your neighbours jealous!