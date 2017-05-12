Your browser is out-of-date.

22 cheap and easy home improvement ideas (Part 2)

Leigh Leigh
Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc
So you've had a look through our 22 cheap and easy home improvement ideas (Part 1) and now you're inspired and delighted!

But wait… there's more!

We've put together a further 22 cheap and easy home improvement ideas, giving you even more inspiration and delight!

These range from the garden to the bedroom, showing you how you can instantly create a modern and appealing home in the most cost-effective and simplest way possible.

Shall we take a look?

1. Get creative with the sofa by recovering it with fabulous prints!

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

2. Add pot plants to your entrance for a welcoming look and feel

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

3. Add a patterned rug to the dining room for a quirky touch

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

4. Furnish your bedroom with a funky headboard

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Have a look at 38 of the most original headboards ever.

5. Install a kitchen island in your cooking space for a dynamic source of functionality

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

6. Mow the lawn and prune the bushes and you'll transform your garden

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

7. Plant a tree

House Zwavelpoort AH Metako Projex
Metako Projex

House Zwavelpoort AH

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

8. Add wooden stools to your kitchen island

Lodge Gregory homify
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

9. Place a basket of cosy blankets in your living room

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

10. Use a Zen sculpture for a little charm and personality

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

WIGGILL

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

11. Add a colourful accessory to your kitchen like a bright red bread bin or kettle

Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

12. Decorate your terrace with natural pot plants

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

13. And your bathroom too!

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

14. Replace the lampshades

Kitchen JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

15. Repaint the ceiling beams

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

16. Add wooden cladding to the walls

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

17. Frame black and white photographs for a classic touch

Living Room Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Living Room

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

18. Use a varnished wooden trunk for a unique coffee table

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

19. You can also remove the lampshades too, creating an industrial chic look and feel

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

20. Add cushions to your outdoor furniture for a comfortable touch

Working with Small Gardens, Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Working with Small Gardens

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

21. Put your wine on display, combining functionality and style

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

22. Use the lighting to enhance every detail of your room!

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Also have a look at how to have a spectacular kitchen on a shoestring budget.

​The Cape Town house with charming ideas
Are you impressed with these home improvement ideas?

