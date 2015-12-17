This Home is the Talk of the Street

In the heart of Mexico we find a a new residence so spectacular it deserves a special mention on homify today. Welcome to the Loft PX, an impressive residential structure which serves as testament to what can be done with limited floor area and vertical ambition.

Desnivel Architects in Mérida, Yucatán, undertook this project and successfully finished it in 2014 with remarkable results. The house takes up two levels with all of the spaces optimally utilised. This skinny residence surprises all with its abundance of space on the inside.

The leading architects on this project, Ariel Canto and Jorge Abraham have outdone themselves with creating an ultramodern home in a tiny space. Don't believe us? Let's go take a look!