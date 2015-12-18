The Dazzling 24 Carat Home

Home D by Skandella Architects, based in Germany, is a modern masterpiece. As you will see when we take a tour of this home and its grounds, the structure is a bold and geometric form and in a very minimal style.

This feat of modernity takes up 330sqm and was completed in 2010 for a private client. The residence adheres to a strong minimalist ethic but, as we will see later on, the architects have brought in beautiful natural elements to offset the modern edge, thus giving it a warmer appearance.

In the end we find a home that does not sacrifice comfort and familiarity for modernity.