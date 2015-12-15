The Sunshine House

Castra Pinheiro Architects undertook the project of rehabilitating the Quinto Dona Mathilda estate in the beautiful hillside surroundings of Porto. What they have managed to do is to keep the country charm of the original building, whilst transforming the interior into a modern haven.

This large house is a masterpiece of subtle balancing of natural simplicity inspired by nature and the marvels of modernity. The estate turns out to host a nostalgic villa with contemporary elements to ensure an eclectic home in the hillside.

It is not often that we find a rehabilitation project that manages to keep the essential character of a house as well as giving it a new breath of life and fresh feeling. Join us today as we take a look around!