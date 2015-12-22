Your essential checklist before heading home for the holidays

Next up is to make sure that all your items which are due to perish while you are away on your holiday and disposed of… this means starting with leftovers. Often the refrigerator may be full of last weeks leftovers, so its up to you to decide what is safe to eat and what might cause a trip to the hospital.

Once that has been taken care of then the next issue to handle will be the groceries that can be salvaged in the fridge, this is anything from vegetables to eggs and milk. Basically anything that is due to reach its sell by date while you are on vacation, this includes meat and chicken products. Send what you can to a compost heap and just throw away the rest. While you at it, put together a meal for when you return, that way you don't have to scratch your head thinking what you are going to do for food when you arrive.