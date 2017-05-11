22 cheap and easy home improvement ideas (Part 1)

So you're looking to give your home a little personality and charm, but you aren't sure where to start. Well you've come to the right place!

Today at homify, we are going to look at every room in the home including the living room, dining room, bathroom, kitchen and garden and see how we can make cheap and easy improvements. You won't believe how easy it is to turn your home into a modern and inspiring haven with just a few simple changes.

Shall we take a look?