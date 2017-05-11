Your browser is out-of-date.

22 cheap and easy home improvement ideas (Part 1)

Leigh Leigh
rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
So you're looking to give your home a little personality and charm, but you aren't sure where to start. Well you've come to the right place!

Today at homify, we are going to look at every room in the home including the living room, dining room, bathroom, kitchen and garden and see how we can make cheap and easy improvements. You won't believe how easy it is to turn your home into a modern and inspiring haven with just a few simple changes.

Shall we take a look?

1. Add dividers to the drawers for a neat and tidy kitchen

Solid cutlery trays homify Kitchen
homify

Solid cutlery trays

homify
homify
homify

2. Install hangers on the wall in the entrance for handbags, scarves and other items

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

3. Add some cushions to the patio to create a functional and relaxing space

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

4. Get smart with storage

DUGAR HOME, DECORSIA HOME,S.L. DECORSIA HOME,S.L. BedroomBeds & headboards
DECORSIA HOME,S.L.

DECORSIA HOME,S.L.
DECORSIA HOME,S.L.
DECORSIA HOME,S.L.

5. Add a bench to the entrance where shoes can be taken off

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
homify

'Minima' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with bench by Birex

homify
homify
homify

6. Get creative with the clock on the wall

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

7. Build a fire pit or a braai in the garden

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

8. Add shelves to the wall where books, accessories and other items can put on display

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

9. Install a closet in the entrance to keep jackets and coats neatly stored away but easily accessible

Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

10. Remove the curtains and allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into the home

casa DL, jose m zamora ARQ jose m zamora ARQ Living room Concrete
jose m zamora ARQ

jose m zamora ARQ
jose m zamora ARQ
jose m zamora ARQ

11. Add some family photographs to the walls of the hallway for a refreshing touch

Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

12. Frame maps for character and personality

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

13. Add a vertical garden to the environment

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

Have a look at this article: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

14. Add a large mirror to the room to make it seem bigger and more spacious

Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase wall mirror,black and white,modern,hallway,contemporary,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

15. Opt for stone cladding on one of the walls, introducing new textures and tones

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Put an armchair in the dressing room for a functional touch of sophistication

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

17. Paint a piece of furniture a bright colour and inject some vibrancy into the environment

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

18. Take the doors off the wooden cabinets and put your crockery on display

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

19. Add a colourful rug to the entrance for personality and energy

Холодная гора, Prosvirin Ruslan Prosvirin Ruslan Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Prosvirin Ruslan

Prosvirin Ruslan
Prosvirin Ruslan
Prosvirin Ruslan

20. Paint a wall a grey tone for a splash of elegance

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

21. Organise the cupboards and you'll transform the home

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect

22. Use your luggage as a decor element!

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this homify guide to classic decor.

Simple on the outside, beautiful on the inside: the dream home
Did you find this article helpful?

