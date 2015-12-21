A House That Defines Rustic Country Charm

This stunning architectural wonder is the perfect example of how new life can be brought into an old house with so much potential to be amazing. The residence is located in the northern region of Portugal, near to the border with Spain, and has a beauty of character and original taste and class that cannot be found in modern homes!

This renovation and restoration was excellently executed by the master team at Clínica de Arquitectura, where the experts analysed the historic appeal of the structure and maintained much of its originality and personality, but with an updated look and feel, making this home a rustic and charming country villa with a blast from the past persona!