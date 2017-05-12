​The Cape Town house with charming ideas

Our latest homify 360° comes to us from the design team at Covet Design, based in good ol’ Cape Town. This particular project of theirs involved the complete renovation of an old Victorian row house in desperate need of some modern style.

However, when we say “modern”, don’t imagine a space with blindingly sleek surfaces, razor-sharp edges and an overall stunning-but-unfriendly vibe – this design project focused more on putting the charm back into this home to ensure a comfy yet still beautiful lifestyle for its inhabitants.

Let’s take a look…