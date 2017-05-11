Simple on the outside, beautiful on the inside: the dream home

312 m² is not considered “small” or “tiny” by any means, therefore today’s homify 360° discovery is rightfully deemed “spacious” – however, we are referring to the interiors here, for don’t be fooled, because once you take a look at the house’s exterior surfaces, you might just think there’s been a mix-up between projects.
However, rest assured this is the same house – it’s just that the house presents a much more modest look on the outside, then pulls the stylish rug out from under us once we set foot inside.
Maria Helena Caetano from Goiania, the capital and largest city of the Brazilian state of Goiás, is the expert behind this design. Let’s take a look…
Although you might not notice it immediately, this structure is actually two-volumes high; the fact that it’s built into a sloping landscape, plus that garage that’s located seemingly underground, plays tricks on our eyes here.
Regardless, let’s take a stroll up those wooden stepping stones towards the front door to see what lies hidden behind the façade walls…
At the back of the house, we locate this breathtaking vision that is bent on enhancing relaxation- and socialising levels.
To ensure an eye-catching style, rustic- and modern-designed furniture- and décor pieces are scattered on that spacious terrace, while a lush-blue swimming pool (complete with cascading fountains and palm trees) colour in the perfect backdrop.
A hop and a skip away from that glorious terrace we locate the open-plan layout of the kitchen, dining room and living room – three areas that play equally important parts to ensure a faultless social ambience.
Notice the eclectic style that adorns the dining area: classical, modern and rustic elements can be glimpsed everywhere. However, the end result is a decadent mix between top-quality style and comfortable elegance.
We all know how important a focal piece in a room, especially a living room, is. It can take on many forms, from a fireplace or a painting to a stylish rug or plush sofa.
But how about this stone-clad wall that not only flaunts a most generous height, but also treats us to some striking texture, especially once those ceiling downlighters start playing a game between light and shadow?
It’s not often that we encounter a house spacious enough to house a study or home office, let alone one that allows multiple family members to work at once, which is why we simply had to include this one.
Beautiful bookcases in a rich, bold hue provide a professional, interesting background, while that desk looks to be the perfect spot to slay a few deadlines.
Could this be the perfect family home?
