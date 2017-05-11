Simple on the outside, beautiful on the inside: the dream home

312 m² is not considered “small” or “tiny” by any means, therefore today’s homify 360° discovery is rightfully deemed “spacious” – however, we are referring to the interiors here, for don’t be fooled, because once you take a look at the house’s exterior surfaces, you might just think there’s been a mix-up between projects.

However, rest assured this is the same house – it’s just that the house presents a much more modest look on the outside, then pulls the stylish rug out from under us once we set foot inside.

Maria Helena Caetano from Goiania, the capital and largest city of the Brazilian state of Goiás, is the expert behind this design. Let’s take a look…