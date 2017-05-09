​A sneak peek at a new house in Durban

Our latest homify 360° gem comes to us from Durban-based Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors, who was hired to design a stylish new home totalling about 1250 m² in layout – quite the spacious number, then!
But even though this house’s build is still underway, we still managed to get hold of the 3D renderings provided to the client, which do a superb job of informing us of the house’s interior style, sleek elegance and spacious layouts.
If you have the space on your property, we definitely advise that you look into a sunroom, such as this magnificent creation where the inhabitants can relax and socialise without allowing weather to impact on the occasion.
It might even be just a living room, yet those floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows add a most remarkable touch to turn it into something else.
Of course we all know that half the fun (and excitement) of a sunroom is the furniture and décor that gets picked out to style up that space, like these indoor hanging chairs!
We definitely can’t wait to see what this space is going to look like once completed! Marble flooring; a dark-hued staircase (also from marble) rising out of the floor to transport us upstairs; glass balustrades; stone-clad walls for a fabulous focal piece; a super modern fireplace; ceiling pendants that dangle from above… what is not to be excited about here?
As far as eye-catching style goes, the kitchen certainly also brings its fair share. When was the last time you saw such a magnificent island that provides both ample working space, plus a more-than-adequate dining area (the wooden part)?
Of course the more private areas of the house also deserve their striking style, such as this bathroom. Notice how it forms part of an open-plan layout with the adjoining room (which is, what we assume, the bedroom), yet how those shelves slightly separate the two spaces from one another.
Let’s have a quick look at some more renderings of this house-to-be (just because we can!).
If super sleek (and size) is your style, then you’ll love A breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town home.