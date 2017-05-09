​A sneak peek at a new house in Durban

If you have the space on your property, we definitely advise that you look into a sunroom, such as this magnificent creation where the inhabitants can relax and socialise without allowing weather to impact on the occasion.

It might even be just a living room, yet those floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows add a most remarkable touch to turn it into something else.

Of course we all know that half the fun (and excitement) of a sunroom is the furniture and décor that gets picked out to style up that space, like these indoor hanging chairs!