​The modern home you’ll want to move into today

Imagine the following scenario: you’re house-shopping (either to rent or to buy) and you have a very specific list of criteria that your new abode needs to abide by.
You want space for relaxing and entertaining, ample room for storage/display, a modern yet comfortable layout on the inside, plus strong visual links with the exterior spaces.
What if you were to be shown the following house?
A clever little design which includes all the right touches: contrast between textures, neutral hues for a modern look, adequate room so that you can place some stylish elements like a few potted plants or so, a super modern front door, plus an elongated window which provides a slight glimpse into what goes on in the interiors.
At the back of the house, you are shown this space, where a covered/shaded terrace provides ample legroom for some exterior furniture (perhaps an al fresco dining set or a few wicker-styled chairs?).
Yard-wise, a spacious lawn bids you welcome, providing you with sufficient opportunities for relaxing and socialising. You could, for example, style up the yard with some garden touches. Or how about opting for a swimming pool?
We are just in love with this spacious, open-plan layout, which expertly combines two adjoining rooms, yet sort of separates them via that built-in bookcase – the perfect spot for showing off your book collection, travel souvenirs, family photographs, etc.
And just notice how the generous glass doors allow the fresh landscape outside to spill indoors!
When you gotta go, you gotta go! And for that purpose, this modern bathroom is at your disposal. This neutral colour scheme goes a long way in making this bathroom seem more visually spacious (not to mention clean and serene), with a focal wall in a thunderstorm-blue hue ensuring a little bit of colour.
Floating cabinetry ensure that those bathroom goodies can be stored out of sight, promising that this bathroom will continue its neat-and-clean look.
So, what do you think?
