Christmas decorations for the small home

So Christmas is only 6 days away and you guys are probably running around trying to figure out what has been done or what still needs to be done but if you have everything down to a list you may just need some assistance in sprucing up your home with Christmas cheer this season.
If space is a problem for you but you would like to celebrate the festive season and not be a green old Grinch, here are some tips and tricks for small home Christmas decorations. Making simple and elegant changes could just be the lift that your home or Christmas party needs to make it extra special this year!
Let's deck the halls with boughs of holly…
Christmas celebrations would not be complete without the inclusion of a good old fashioned Christmas tree, but if space is an issue for you and you would rather not skip the idea of ringing in the silly season, then have a look at this gorgeous Christmas tree as an option for you to enjoy this special time with family and friends.
Anything can make a wonderful Christmas tree, from a picture frame with decorations glued into it in the shape of a tree, through to driftwood or, as we see here, some lovely twigs. This option is perfect if you really don't want to have a home littered with pine needles and provides a clean, modern and minimalist effect to your gift area. We have absolutely no doubt that if you grab some twigs, give them a spray with some white paint, then adorn with fairy lights, people will be going away from your home determined to copy your Christmas decorations the following year!
A Christmas wreath hanging on the door of your home may signify the beginning of the season to you,. but that doesn't mean that the wreath shouldn't be used on the inside of your home too! This amazing golden circle of light creates a peaceful ambience, synonymous with this holiday.
And with the candles and lights surrounding the decoration, the wreath makes perfect sense to use as an interior decoration, sprayed in gold is shines like a halo, creating an almost angelic touch to the home space as well. So how about making your home shine bright from within? This gorgeous wreath is the perfect way to create that beautiful setting all through the advent days!
You may or may not be the creative type but that doesn't really matter if being in the Christmas spirit is something that you do every year. These are perfect little decorations to add that festive cheer to any part of your home!
They would look great anywhere, including your kid's bedroom so they can really feel the spirit of the season! With cute ideas such as this, making DIY cool this Christmas, there is no reason why the beauty of this holy time of year cannot be enjoyed and celebrated within every corner of your home. No excuses, everyone just get into the celebrating mode!
Whether you are serving Christmas dinner for six or sixteen, the perfect table needs to be decorated in all its best finery with crockery and cutlery making a perfect complementary addition to your theme, not to mention cloth napkins which add a luxurious and royal touch to a dinner party, don't you think?
A dining room with ample seating area needs to take into consideration the elegance of the affair, the amount of guests expected and of course name cards at each place setting for that personal touch of planning and well thought-out excellence. So while this dining room will be celebrating all the Christmas cheer and gratitude this year, why not look at more ways to make your dining room extra special throughout next year, with these ideas from homify?
Christmas lights no longer need to be those little fairy lights seen all over the place. Why not decide on something different, such as these conical lights that will add extra cheer to those dark and dreary corners in your home? They are completely fun to look at too, creating a relaxed atmosphere to a home that is filled with Christmas cheer!
While these conical lights add a different touch to the interior of your home, they also create a well-lit interior environment, perfect for those days when your home is full of guests and added illumination is a must-have! So why not create that extra illumination this holiday with some fun lighting options? The Christmas cheer is certainly infectious this holiday!
The old-school reindeer head on the wall might be synonymous with Christmas of a bygone era, but that doesn't mean we need to forget that entertaining time of the past, instead we've left our taxidermy days behind us and have option for this modern version of the animal bust.
It's a lot more welcoming for our animal rights activist friends and it doesn't creep us out every time we walk passed it. It's a modern and minimalist approach to an old-fashion train of thought and would make a perfectly welcome addition to any dinner party where you can expect vegan guests or just environmentally conscious people.
If you liked this design, created by the Raskl. Design Studio & Workshop, then have a look at their professional profile for more inspiration!
