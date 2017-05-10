Bathroom decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

Your bathroom should be serene and tranquil, creating a space where you feel rejuvenated and ready to start the day or relaxed and ready to end the day.

But with limited time and a tight budget how can we achieve this?

Today at homify, we are going to find out!

We've put together some tips and tricks—11 in fact—to show you how you can decorate your bathroom in a cheap and cost-effective way.

Shall we take a look?