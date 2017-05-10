Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bathroom decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

Leigh Leigh
Stonearth - Oak , Stonearth Interiors Ltd Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Your bathroom should be serene and tranquil, creating a space where you feel rejuvenated and ready to start the day or relaxed and ready to end the day.

But with limited time and a tight budget how can we achieve this?

Today at homify, we are going to find out!

We've put together some tips and tricks—11 in fact—to show you how you can decorate your bathroom in a cheap and cost-effective way.

Shall we take a look?

1. Put up large mirrors

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Mirrors are not expensive but they can change the whole look and feel of a bathroom. Place them on the walls above the sink for functionality. But they can also make a room seem that much bigger!

Have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.

2. Replace the floor tiles

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

Ceramic tiles are not expensive but they can change the whole look and feel of a bathroom. Here we can see how the black and white floor tiles enhance the entire space, introducing character and charm to the environment.

3. Or wall tiles

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can also use ceramic tiles to bring charm and personality to a bathroom. For small bathrooms, use bright colours or bold patterns so it becomes the focal point!

4. Add some bright textiles

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern bathroom
DG Construction

Extentions and Renovations

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

Utilise the functional items in your bathroom such as the shower mat and the towels to introduce some colour. This will liven up and beautify any small bathroom—on a budget!

5. Add a piece of artwork

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Art isn't just for the living areas. Use canvases or framed images to create a serene and peaceful atmosphere, like we see here by architects Olivehill.

6. Recycle a ladder

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING, holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Bathroom
holly keeling interiors and styling

BATH ROOM DESIGNS BY HOLLY KEELING

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

Did you know that a ladder makes for a fabulous towel rack? Simply recycle a wooden ladder for a beautiful look and feel!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add some candles

Wannenablage, Schöner Wohnen mit Holz Schöner Wohnen mit Holz BathroomShelves Wood
Schöner Wohnen mit Holz

Schöner Wohnen mit Holz
Schöner Wohnen mit Holz
Schöner Wohnen mit Holz

Nothing says relaxation and rejuvenation like candles. Use them to create a peaceful (and maybe romantic?) ambiance!

8. Add a pot plant

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

Stonearth—Finesse Oak washstand double basins

Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

A pot plant or a vase of fresh flowers can liven up the bathroom environment, connecting it with nature.  Don't you love this look and feel?

9. Let the light in

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

See if you can open up the windows in your bathroom by removing the curtains and blinds or opt for a skylight if possible. Natural light can change the entire space in an instant! It will also make the bathroom that much warmer and more cosy.

10. A vertical garden

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

A vertical garden can rejuvenate a bathroom environment, creating a very refreshing and peaceful space.

Have a look at this article: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

13. Expose the bricks

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Chip away the plaster or remove the wallpaper from your walls and leave the brick exposed for a trendy and industrial chic look and feel.

Simply gorgeous!

Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

Home improvement: 14 clever ideas to make your garden special (no woodworking!)
Did you find this article useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks