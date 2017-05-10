Bathroom decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

Your bathroom should be serene and tranquil, creating a space where you feel rejuvenated and ready to start the day or relaxed and ready to end the day.
But with limited time and a tight budget how can we achieve this?
Today at homify, we are going to find out!
We've put together some tips and tricks—11 in fact—to show you how you can decorate your bathroom in a cheap and cost-effective way.
Shall we take a look?
Mirrors are not expensive but they can change the whole look and feel of a bathroom. Place them on the walls above the sink for functionality. But they can also make a room seem that much bigger!
Have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.
Ceramic tiles are not expensive but they can change the whole look and feel of a bathroom. Here we can see how the black and white floor tiles enhance the entire space, introducing character and charm to the environment.
You can also use ceramic tiles to bring charm and personality to a bathroom. For small bathrooms, use bright colours or bold patterns so it becomes the focal point!
Utilise the functional items in your bathroom such as the shower mat and the towels to introduce some colour. This will liven up and beautify any small bathroom—on a budget!
Art isn't just for the living areas. Use canvases or framed images to create a serene and peaceful atmosphere, like we see here by architects Olivehill.
Did you know that a ladder makes for a fabulous towel rack? Simply recycle a wooden ladder for a beautiful look and feel!
Nothing says relaxation and rejuvenation like candles. Use them to create a peaceful (and maybe romantic?) ambiance!
A pot plant or a vase of fresh flowers can liven up the bathroom environment, connecting it with nature. Don't you love this look and feel?
See if you can open up the windows in your bathroom by removing the curtains and blinds or opt for a skylight if possible. Natural light can change the entire space in an instant! It will also make the bathroom that much warmer and more cosy.
A vertical garden can rejuvenate a bathroom environment, creating a very refreshing and peaceful space.
Have a look at this article: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?
Chip away the plaster or remove the wallpaper from your walls and leave the brick exposed for a trendy and industrial chic look and feel.
Simply gorgeous!
