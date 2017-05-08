Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

New this week: 11 stunning South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate II, Metako Projex Metako Projex Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

South African homes don't need to be dull, dreary and outdated. These 11 awesome houses are fresh and fantastic, with modern fixtures and contemporary architecture are sleek and attractive, creating the perfect sophisticated environment for a growing family. 

A designer home with elegance and attractive charm may just be the perfect fit to suit your lifestyle, so whether it's a fascinating outdoor garden, a pretty swimming pool or even a pleasant terrace to enjoy the sunset on a warm summer day, our feature today showcases some of the most vibrant homes on the street.

1. Fresh and fascinating

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

A home with a lovely outdoor presence is always striking and you cannot go wrong with an azure blue swimming pool either.

2. Grassy garden

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern houses Wood Wood effect
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

House Serengeti

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

A double storey home with a spacious garden and so much gorgeous greenery means your house will have another level of attractive charm and modernity.

3. On the hill

Off the grid house Johannesburg, A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc Grey container house
A4AC Architects

Off the grid house Johannesburg

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

A home on the hill is great for over-looking the stunning South African landscape. This one surely has a modern design that is equally eye-catching.

4. Simplicity

Lodge Gregory, homify Modern houses covered patio,timber cladding,cavity doors,steel,concrete,bar
homify

Lodge Gregory,

homify
homify
homify

Here's another example of a brilliant patio that is filled with elements of simplicity.

5. Textured

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate II Metako Projex Modern houses
Metako Projex

House Eye of Africa Golf & Residential Estate II

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

A modern home with a textured stone wall adds a different element of nature to the exterior.

6. Tones

House Elton Hill Metako Projex Modern houses
Metako Projex

House Elton Hill

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

It's amazing what two contrasting colours can do to a minimalist architecture! It's absolutely striking from all angles.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sunlight

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

A roof design such as this will enhance the sunlight throughout the day, while offering unprecedented views of the evolving skyline.

8. Illumination

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

It's vital to consider illumination when designing your modern home, light the way to your entrance or even add some spotlights for added safety and security.

9. White walls

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

White walls is a wonderful option for a home that is tasteful and trendy.

10. Brick it

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Brick your ground and your home will always look neat and tidy from all perspectives.

11. Cute and quaint

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house ​Contemporary Farm,roof
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

The final one storey home we visit has a quaint demeanour, but it's also sophisticated in its own right, making it aesthetically appealing too. Need more inspiration? How about these 7 home entrance ideas for you to copy?

​Die Pretoria huis met super styl en spasie
Do you have a favourite South African home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks