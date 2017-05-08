New this week: 11 stunning South African homes

South African homes don't need to be dull, dreary and outdated. These 11 awesome houses are fresh and fantastic, with modern fixtures and contemporary architecture are sleek and attractive, creating the perfect sophisticated environment for a growing family.
A designer home with elegance and attractive charm may just be the perfect fit to suit your lifestyle, so whether it's a fascinating outdoor garden, a pretty swimming pool or even a pleasant terrace to enjoy the sunset on a warm summer day, our feature today showcases some of the most vibrant homes on the street.
A home with a lovely outdoor presence is always striking and you cannot go wrong with an azure blue swimming pool either.
A double storey home with a spacious garden and so much gorgeous greenery means your house will have another level of attractive charm and modernity.
A home on the hill is great for over-looking the stunning South African landscape. This one surely has a modern design that is equally eye-catching.
Here's another example of a brilliant patio that is filled with elements of simplicity.
A modern home with a textured stone wall adds a different element of nature to the exterior.
It's amazing what two contrasting colours can do to a minimalist architecture! It's absolutely striking from all angles.
A roof design such as this will enhance the sunlight throughout the day, while offering unprecedented views of the evolving skyline.
It's vital to consider illumination when designing your modern home, light the way to your entrance or even add some spotlights for added safety and security.
White walls is a wonderful option for a home that is tasteful and trendy.
Brick your ground and your home will always look neat and tidy from all perspectives.
The final one storey home we visit has a quaint demeanour, but it's also sophisticated in its own right, making it aesthetically appealing too.