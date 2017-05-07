​A neat little makeover for a Cape Town home

Is there anything better than watching a tired, outdated and, let’s just use the word “ugly” space get transformed into a beautiful, stylish and most practical design? The answer is “no”, which is exactly why our ‘before and after’ segments here on homify gather such exciting reactions.
Our newest highlight focuses on a Camps Bay apartment which required a bit of modern style in the form of a touch-up here and there. Thus, enter professional home-builder team Cornerstone Projects to take charge of this little facelift.
Not really a space that screams “heart of the home”, is it? And that is exactly why a makeover was deemed necessary, so that the yellowing wall colours, hideous flooring and overall neglected look could take a hike.
Quite the fresh and clean look, don’t you agree? The experts really took control of this situation by restoring the floors, exposing the kitchen and repainting the space in a light, neutral blue tone.
And of course those snow-white cabinets go a long way in styling up the space and making it seem more visually spacious and serene.
Kitchen Emporium deserves the credit for the new kitchen.
The room which opens up onto the kitchen also needed a little pick-me-up in order to transform it into a stylish new living room or dining room – or perhaps both, seeing as there’s adequate space to do a neat little open-plan living/dining area.
Parquet flooring just adds a certain look to a space – mind you, that is if the floor is neat, clean and stylish, which this one certainly is post-makeover.
Look at that shine! And see how much warmer and cosy the floor looks thanks to a little TLC!
What a refreshing change indeed.
