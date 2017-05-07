​A neat little makeover for a Cape Town home

Is there anything better than watching a tired, outdated and, let’s just use the word “ugly” space get transformed into a beautiful, stylish and most practical design? The answer is “no”, which is exactly why our ‘before and after’ segments here on homify gather such exciting reactions.

Our newest highlight focuses on a Camps Bay apartment which required a bit of modern style in the form of a touch-up here and there. Thus, enter professional home-builder team Cornerstone Projects to take charge of this little facelift.