Woodworking: 13 simple ideas for the backyard or garden

Leigh Leigh
MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
You don't have to spend a fortune or a lot of time on creating a dream backyard or garden. In fact, sometimes it's the most simplest ideas that can end up being the most incredible!

To prove it to you, we've put together 13 simple ideas for the backyard and garden today!

These are all easy and practical ideas to implement, with results that pack a punch.

Because your outdoor space should be functional and comfortable, allowing to truly make the most of the beautiful South African weather. 

Shall we see how we can do that?

1. A wooden deck

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Chwalecicach koło Gorzowa Wlkp., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Build your own wooden deck or terrace, which will give you a fabulous foundation for an outdoor space. You can furnish this area with sun loungers or an outdoor table and chairs, creating a multi-functional area that overlooks the garden.

Wood is a beautiful material that works well with any style. It is also durable and will last in all weather conditions!

2. Hanging plants

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the simplest and most beautiful way to add some life to your outdoor space. Hang plants from the walls or the ceiling (if you have a pergola or a covering) and inject some life into your backyard!

3. Mix materials

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern Garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

Use white and grey stones to create a beautiful and tropical flower bed, which will complement the neatly mowed lawn. This is a garden with texture and tone!

4. A chalkboard wall

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

Paint a wall black and use it to hang planters. You can write the names of the plants or herbs in chalk or just write up your favourite quotes or sayings.

Your garden will have the most personality on the block!

5. Trellis

Apartamento da Rua Ponta Grossa, Studio Gorski Arquitetura Studio Gorski Arquitetura Modern Garden
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

Studio Gorski Arquitetura
Studio Gorski Arquitetura
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

Install a trellis on the wall and hang creepers or vines. You'll inject the exterior space with greenery, making the most of vertical space.

6. Create a little outdoor haven

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern Garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Sink some furniture into a little space in your backyard and create a little cosy nook for relaxing with family and friends or enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.

7. Add a swimming pool

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

A swimming pool doesn't have to be large or expensive. 

Have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

8. Add a wheelbarrow

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo
Casa Nova Paisagismo

This delightfully charming addition to the exterior space is simple to recreate! Just fill a wheelbarrow with some beautiful plants and flowers. This is a wonderful decor element!

9. A beanbag chair

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Sometimes all you need in your backyard is a comfortable place to rest!

10. Creepers up the fence

Residência Sorocaba, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

If your budget is tight use the existing fence to create a beautiful vertical garden.

11. It's all about the Zen

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This design features a little Zen garden in the corner of the small outdoor space, injecting this area with tranquility and serenity. 

This is an easy feature to recreate!

12. An old ladder

Plant Stand- Grey homify Garden Furniture
homify

Plant Stand- Grey

homify
homify
homify

Recycle an old ladder and use it to put pot plants or flowers on display. It will cost you next to nothing but it brings a gorgeous rustic charm to the environment.

13. A firepit

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

This is a great addition to any small garden or backyard, becoming the focal point of the environment. It is especially beneficial in winter, allowing for your outdoor space to remain cosy and warm.

Also look at how to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Did you find this ideas inspiring?

