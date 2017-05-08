The bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where you retire after a long day at work or relax with a loved one, sharing secrets and dreams. It is where you body rejuvenates and rests during sleep, preparing you for the day ahead.
This is why it is important that the bedroom is not only functional but is comfortable, cosy and serene all at the same time. It should ooze peace and tranquility, creating a little haven!
Today, we have put together 7 DIY steps to a better bedroom. These budget-friendly tips and tricks are easy to implement yourself and can change the whole look and feel of the bedroom space. You won't believe it.
In fact your bedroom may feel like a hotel getaway after you're done!
A headboard is one of the easiest and most savvy ways to create a cosy and appealing bedroom. In this image, by designers Kate Allen Decor & Design, we can see how the headboard completes the whole look and feel of the bedroom environment.
You can create your own headboard by covered a board with fabric or painting a wooden board a beautiful colour.
Wood is a wonderful material in that it is warm and earthy, bringing a beautiful ambiance to any environment. Opt for wooden floors, a wooden headboard, a wooden base or wooden furniture and pair with warm, neutral tones.
Sometimes renewing your bedroom is just as simple as opening up the windows and doors and allowing fresh air and sunlight to stream in!
Here we can see how it results in a light and bright environment that is rejuvenated. It also gives the residents views of the outdoors!
Enhance the lighting in your bedroom to create a beautiful and romantic quality throughout. Invest in bedside lamps or install dimming lights in the ceiling. Your sleeping area will feel like a little oasis of warmth and comfort.
Tip: Replace the bulbs with softer LED lights that are eco-friendly and create a wonderful soft glow in the bedroom.
Make sure that your bedroom is neat and minimalist and you'll instantly create a bedroom that you want to spend time in! By organising your items neatly in cupboards or on shelves, your bedroom will be far more functional and aesthetically appealing.
You can paint the walls over a weekend and instantly create a better bedroom! Colours bring life and charm to the sleeping area and, as we can see in this image, can create a very elegant or sophisticated look and feel.
Make sure that the colours that you choose for the walls work in harmony with the rest of the decor and design. If you opt for darker colours, ensure that this space gets plenty of natural light.
Recover your bedroom cushions with modern, bright or patterned fabric and you'll instantly spruce up the bedroom environment!
