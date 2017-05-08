Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 DIY steps to a better bedroom

Leigh Leigh
Townhouse, JHB, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where you retire after a long day at work or relax with a loved one, sharing secrets and dreams. It is where you body rejuvenates and rests during sleep, preparing you for the day ahead.

This is why it is important that the bedroom is not only functional but is comfortable, cosy and serene all at the same time. It should ooze peace and tranquility, creating a little haven!

Today, we have put together 7 DIY steps to a better bedroom. These budget-friendly tips and tricks are easy to implement yourself and can change the whole look and feel of the bedroom space. You won't believe it.

In fact your bedroom may feel like a hotel getaway after you're done!

1. The headboard

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A headboard is one of the easiest and most savvy ways to create a cosy and appealing bedroom. In this image, by designers Kate Allen Decor & Design, we can see how the headboard completes the whole look and feel of the bedroom environment.

You can create your own headboard by covered a board with fabric or painting a wooden board a beautiful colour.

Have a look at 38 of the most original headboards ever for inspiration!

2. Introduce wood

Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom bedroom
Urban Habitat Architects

Walkersons House

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

Wood is a wonderful material in that it is warm and earthy, bringing a beautiful ambiance to any environment. Opt for wooden floors, a wooden headboard, a wooden base or wooden furniture and pair with warm, neutral tones. 

Have a look at this article on how to integrate wooden elements into your home.

3. Fresh air

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Sometimes renewing your bedroom is just as simple as opening up the windows and doors and allowing fresh air and sunlight to stream in!

Here we can see how it results in a light and bright environment that is rejuvenated. It also gives the residents views of the outdoors!

4. Lamps

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Enhance the lighting in your bedroom to create a beautiful and romantic quality throughout. Invest in bedside lamps or install dimming lights in the ceiling. Your sleeping area will feel like a little oasis of warmth and comfort.

Tip: Replace the bulbs with softer LED lights that are eco-friendly and create a wonderful soft glow in the bedroom.

5. Enhance the storage in your bedroom

Boys Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Minimalist bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Boys Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Make sure that your bedroom is neat and minimalist and you'll instantly create a bedroom that you want to spend time in! By organising your items neatly in cupboards or on shelves, your bedroom will be far more functional and aesthetically appealing.

Have a look at these 12 amazing storage solutions for small bedrooms.

6. Paint the walls

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Black
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

You can paint the walls over a weekend and instantly create a better bedroom! Colours bring life and charm to the sleeping area and, as we can see in this image, can create a very elegant or sophisticated look and feel.

Make sure that the colours that you choose for the walls work in harmony with the rest of the decor and design. If you opt for darker colours, ensure that this space gets plenty of natural light.

7. Recover the cushions

Bedroom. Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Bedroom.

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Recover your bedroom cushions with modern, bright or patterned fabric and you'll instantly spruce up the bedroom environment!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love looking at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

New this week: 11 stunning South African homes
Did you find this article helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks