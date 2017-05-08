The bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where you retire after a long day at work or relax with a loved one, sharing secrets and dreams. It is where you body rejuvenates and rests during sleep, preparing you for the day ahead.

This is why it is important that the bedroom is not only functional but is comfortable, cosy and serene all at the same time. It should ooze peace and tranquility, creating a little haven!

Today, we have put together 7 DIY steps to a better bedroom. These budget-friendly tips and tricks are easy to implement yourself and can change the whole look and feel of the bedroom space. You won't believe it.

In fact your bedroom may feel like a hotel getaway after you're done!