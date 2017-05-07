24 simple and small backyard pool ideas (perfect for South Africa!)

It can be overwhelming to think about designing or maintaining a backyard pool. They can be expensive and involve all sorts of effort and care. Yet,t they are so worth it! In summer, it's a place to cool down and relax while enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. It also moves the family outdoors, which means less mess indoors!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 24 simple and small backyard pool ideas that are perfect for South African homes. You won't believe how stylish simple design can look!

These will teach you little tips and tricks and show you how a simple solution can end up in the most functional and beautiful design!