Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 simple and small backyard pool ideas (perfect for South Africa!)

Leigh Leigh
ARCADIA 3, Arcadia Arquitectura Arcadia Arquitectura Pool
Loading admin actions …

It can be overwhelming to think about designing or maintaining a backyard pool. They can be expensive and involve all sorts of effort and care. Yet,t they are so worth it! In summer, it's a place to cool down and relax while enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. It also moves the family outdoors, which means less mess indoors!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 24 simple and small backyard pool ideas that are perfect for South African homes. You won't believe how stylish simple design can look!

These will teach you little tips and tricks and show you how a simple solution can end up in the most functional and beautiful design!

1. In the corner of the yard, in front of the terrace

House Cape Town - Babett Frehrking Architect Babett Frehrking Architect Classic style houses
Babett Frehrking Architect

House Cape Town—Babett Frehrking Architect

Babett Frehrking Architect
Babett Frehrking Architect
Babett Frehrking Architect

2. With curved lines so that it fits in snugly

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Pool
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

3. Simple and square is all you need

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Pool
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

4. A round plunge pool with rocks can look gorgeous

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. A triangle swimming pool takes up little space

Mosaiquismo en fondo de piscina, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Pool
Mosa Y Quito

Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito

6. In the corner of the yard for a delightful design

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Pool
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A small pool surrounded by plants for a tropical look and feel

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

8. A little plunge pool on the roof is all you need for a hot summer day!

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

9. Build a pool around your outdoor area for a unique design!

Thatch Lapa & Bar by Pool Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Pool thatch lapa,shade by pool
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes

Thatch Lapa & Bar by Pool

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

10. Modern and contemporary

Courtyard Pool & Relax Tim Ziehl Architects Pool Courtyard,Pool,Livingspace,Patio,Threshold,Open spaces,Public Private
Tim Ziehl Architects

Courtyard Pool & Relax

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

11. An L-shape to make the most of space

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. An infinity pool is very in vogue

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

13. In between the terrace

Contemporary Pool homify Pool Bricks pool,entertainment,patio,veranda
homify

Contemporary Pool

homify
homify
homify

14. Light it up to make it feel spacious and glamorous!

House Pautz homify Pool Concrete Grey Deck,wood exterior,night lighting,outdoor pool,garden pool,rooftop terrace,sliding door
homify

House Pautz

homify
homify
homify

15. Pair a pool with a sun lounger for a relaxing outdoor haven

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern houses
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design

FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

16. Mix metal and stones for a very chic and stylish design

Berndorf Bäderbau Stainless Steel Private Pool (Bavaria, Germany) homify Pool
homify

Berndorf Bäderbau Stainless Steel Private Pool (Bavaria, Germany)

homify
homify
homify

17. A pool with a view

Treveuex Hill, Aqua Platinum Projects Aqua Platinum Projects Pool
Aqua Platinum Projects

Treveuex Hill

Aqua Platinum Projects
Aqua Platinum Projects
Aqua Platinum Projects

18. Don't be afraid to get a little creative

Garden Le Monde, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Pool
Alessandro Isola Ltd

Garden Le Monde

Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd
Alessandro Isola Ltd

19. If it has to be small, make sure that it is deep

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

20. A round pool is a space-saver!

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Pool
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

21. With a stone wall for a beautiful look and feel

Reciclaje de un jardín con pileta descuidado, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Pool
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

22. A dark wooden deck works in harmony with a swimming pool

ML House, JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia Pool
JPS Atelier—Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia
JPS Atelier—Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia
JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

23. With a little fountain for an elegant look and feel

ARCADIA 3, Arcadia Arquitectura Arcadia Arquitectura Pool
Arcadia Arquitectura

Arcadia Arquitectura
Arcadia Arquitectura
Arcadia Arquitectura

24. Long and narrow so it fits snugly into the terrace

Casa de Campo Tempoal , Tectónico Tectónico Pool
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

Also have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

​11 tuine wat jou iets kan leer

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks