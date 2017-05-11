15 smart and beautiful TV placement ideas

If you enjoy curling up in front of the TV after a long day at work, then this homify article is a must-read! We all like the idea of enjoying a movie or binge watching series in bed, especially in winter. Well, these 15 amazing TV placement ideas are sure to spark interest.
No more unsightly cables, bulky TV parts of untidy shelves to house your media anymore, and our interior design team are sure to showcase the most awesome tips and tricks to styling up your home magnificently. It may just need some out of the box thinking, but that's what homify is here for! So if you opt to showcase your TV in the living room, media room or even bedroom, these beautiful ideas will get your creativity flowing.
Integrate the TV into the bedroom wall for that neat and tidy design. It's a modern solution to an old-fashioned problem.
In a small bedroom, you'll need to look at all the corners, so why not fix your TV to the closet door and save space?
Fixing your TV to the wall is easier than you think, simply purchase a wall bracket and get it mounted, you won't need any extra furniture either.
A wooden panel adds a neutral effect to the bedroom, so just mount your TV from there without detracting from the other style features.
Place your television from a comfortable enough distance so you can relax and enjoy your shows.
This is another elegant way to include a TV in the bedroom, place it inside a frame. It will look like a real work of art!
You may not be able to always install the television in front of the bed, so include it on one side of the wall instead and use brackets to extend it for a perfect view.
Do not be afraid to incorporate some colour. This design feature will certainly enhance that dreary living room decor with vibrant tones.
Flat screen TV's are a lot more sleek and compact than older models, so it makes it a lot easier to hide those untidy cables.
For a long wall or extra storage, opt for modular furniture in a funky colour that can enhance your decor while housing your TV too.
Your TV can be attractive and aesthetically appealing too, simply incorporate it into your neutral decor.
A large TV that takes up an entire wall could just be the focal piece you've been looking for.
If there is not enough space in front of the bed, then consider utilising the corner for your TV and hide the cables behind the curtains.
Include the TV in the shelving and surround it with books, items and memorabilia.
Create something tech-savvy and hide your TV behind a compartment.