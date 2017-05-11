Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 smart and beautiful TV placement ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Inspired by Brukman Chechik, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

If you enjoy curling up in front of the TV after a long day at work, then this homify article is a must-read! We all like the idea of enjoying a movie or binge watching series in bed, especially in winter. Well, these 15 amazing TV placement ideas are sure to spark interest. 

No more unsightly cables, bulky TV parts of untidy shelves to house your media anymore, and our interior design team are sure to showcase the most awesome tips and tricks to styling up your home magnificently. It may just need some out of the box thinking, but that's what homify is here for! So if you opt to showcase your TV in the living room, media room or even bedroom, these beautiful ideas will get your creativity flowing.

​1. In the wall

Apartamento Buritis, Nayla Diniz Arquitetura Nayla Diniz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura

Nayla Diniz Arquitetura
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura

Integrate the TV into the bedroom wall for that neat and tidy design. It's a modern solution to an old-fashioned problem.

2. Closet

LA | Home, Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura

Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura

In a small bedroom, you'll need to look at all the corners, so why not fix your TV to the closet door and save space?

3. Against the wall

Apartamento AF, Superstudiob Superstudiob Classic style bedroom MDF Blue
Superstudiob

Superstudiob
Superstudiob
Superstudiob

Fixing your TV to the wall is easier than you think, simply purchase a wall bracket and get it mounted, you won't need any extra furniture either.

4. Wooden panel

WRP, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design Eclectic style bedroom
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

A wooden panel adds a neutral effect to the bedroom, so just mount your TV from there without detracting from the other style features.

5. Distance

Quarto casal, Barra de São Miguel AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bedroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Place your television from a comfortable enough distance so you can relax and enjoy your shows.

6. Framed TV

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

This is another elegant way to include a TV in the bedroom, place it inside a frame. It will look like a real work of art!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Discreet

Residencia no Alphaville Fortaleza, Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores Modern style bedroom MDF Brown
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores
Eveline Sampaio Arquiteta e Designer de Interiores

You may not be able to always install the television in front of the bed, so include it on one side of the wall instead and use brackets to extend it for a perfect view.

8. Colour and accessories

Apartamento Del Valle, Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom Turquoise
Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores

Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores
Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores
Nogueira Arquitetura e Interiores

Do not be afraid to incorporate some colour. This design feature will certainly enhance that dreary living room decor with vibrant tones.

9. No cables

homify Modern style bedroom MDF Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

Flat screen TV's are a lot more sleek and compact than older models, so it makes it a lot easier to hide those untidy cables.

10. Minimalist furniture

Paugui, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern style bedroom
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

For a long wall or extra storage, opt for modular furniture in a funky colour that can enhance your decor while housing your TV too.

11. Elegant

CASA RGV , GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Minimalist bedroom Stone Black
GarDu Arquitectos

GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos

Your TV can be attractive and aesthetically appealing too, simply incorporate it into your neutral decor. 

12. Hang it

Inspired by Brukman Chechik, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern style bedroom
LIVE IN

LIVE IN
LIVE IN
LIVE IN

A large TV that takes up an entire wall could just be the focal piece you've been looking for.

13. Corners

Bedroom Temza design and build BedroomWardrobes & closets
Temza design and build

Bedroom

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

If there is not enough space in front of the bed, then consider utilising the corner for your TV and hide the cables behind the curtains.

14. Shelving

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Include the TV in the shelving and surround it with books, items and memorabilia.

15. Compartment

compact bar cum tv unit in bedroom Alaya D'decor Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
Alaya D&#39;decor

compact bar cum tv unit in bedroom

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Create something tech-savvy and hide your TV behind a compartment. How about these 11 secrets: how to get your perfect bedroom (low cost!)?

7 barbecue ideas for the whole year
Which TV placement idea best suits your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks