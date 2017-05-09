11 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

The garage is sometimes a storage space for more than just your car, but that doesn't mean it needs to look dusty, unkempt and unattractive. These 11 South African garages are sure to inspire your decor and design ahead of that much needed garage revamp you've been considering for years already.
Remember to bear in mind security and safety when planning your garage as part of your home, think about including a remote access to make it easier for you to come and go as you please. Think about organised shelving to keep track of all those tools and appliances too, and you won't have to spend hours looking for something simple again.
Plan that garage extension with no stress and include a garage on the other side of your home, use the one for your Sunday car or all those boxes of goods and items you accumulated over the years.
Perfectly placed illumination will lead the way to your home safely, while having an enchanting effect on your architecture, especially at dusk.
The garage doesn't need to be glamourous, but it's a safe space to keep your belongings and vehicle off the street and away from criminal elements.
The garage doesn't need to be the striking part of your architecture, it can simply blend into the surroundings.
The driveway leads to the garage, while a graceful garden decorates it in minimalist detail.
The long, winding and spacious driveway leads the way to a simple one storey house.
The interior illumination of this house is vibrant, striking and eye-catching. The modern garage blends in sensationally with the rest of the exterior design.
A grey garage and grey house, how's that for simple and modern?
This garage looks like something you'll see on a country estate.
For an architecture that looks like it will fit in with a villa in Tuscany, this may be a worthwhile design.
