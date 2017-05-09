Your browser is out-of-date.

11 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
The garage is sometimes a storage space for more than just your car, but that doesn't mean it needs to look dusty, unkempt and unattractive. These 11 South African garages are sure to inspire your decor and design ahead of that much needed garage revamp you've been considering for years already. 

Remember to bear in mind security and safety when planning your garage as part of your home, think about including a remote access to make it easier for you to come and go as you please. Think about organised shelving to keep track of all those tools and appliances too, and you won't have to spend hours looking for something simple again.

1. Garages for many cars

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plan that garage extension with no stress and include a garage on the other side of your home, use the one for your Sunday car or all those boxes of goods and items you accumulated over the years.

2. Bright

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style garage/shed
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

Perfectly placed illumination will lead the way to your home safely, while having an enchanting effect on your architecture, especially at dusk.

3. Street side

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The garage doesn't need to be glamourous, but it's a safe space to keep your belongings and vehicle off the street and away from criminal elements.

4. Unassuming

House Zwavelpoort AH Metako Projex Country style house
Metako Projex

House Zwavelpoort AH

Metako Projex
Metako Projex
Metako Projex

The garage doesn't need to be the striking part of your architecture, it can simply blend into the surroundings.

5. Graceful garden

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

The driveway leads to the garage, while a graceful garden decorates it in minimalist detail.

6. Spacious driveway

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

The long, winding and spacious driveway leads the way to a simple one storey house.

7. Vibrant

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The interior illumination of this house is vibrant, striking and eye-catching. The modern garage blends in sensationally with the rest of the exterior design.

8. Grey

House in Kyalami /1 Essar Design Modern houses
Essar Design

House in Kyalami /1

Essar Design
Essar Design
Essar Design

A grey garage and grey house, how's that for simple and modern?

9. Country charm

Front of home Tru Interiors Country style house
Tru Interiors

Front of home

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

This garage looks like something you'll see on a country estate.

10. Tuscan inspired

HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern houses
Lifestyle Architecture

HOUSE SIBIYA

Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

For an architecture that looks like it will fit in with a villa in Tuscany, this may be a worthwhile design.

11. Textured and angles

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

A house with an asymmetrical design is different and dynamic enough to look aesthetically attractive in any neighbourhood.

7 DIY steps to a better bedroom
Have these ideas inspired you?

Discover home inspiration!

