11 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

The garage is sometimes a storage space for more than just your car, but that doesn't mean it needs to look dusty, unkempt and unattractive. These 11 South African garages are sure to inspire your decor and design ahead of that much needed garage revamp you've been considering for years already.

Remember to bear in mind security and safety when planning your garage as part of your home, think about including a remote access to make it easier for you to come and go as you please. Think about organised shelving to keep track of all those tools and appliances too, and you won't have to spend hours looking for something simple again.