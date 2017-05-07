Your browser is out-of-date.

8 fresh and simple kitchen ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
In the modern home less is more, especially if understated minimalist decor is ideal for you and your family. The 8 simple kitchen ideas included in this homify feature are fresh, fantastic and easy on the eye. So, whether it's sleek style and elegance you're looking for or perhaps something striking and eclectic, these kitchen tips and tricks will inspire you with brilliant detail.

1. Modern and trendy

Tony's kitchen TCC interior projects cc Modern kitchen
TCC interior projects cc

Tony's kitchen

TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc

Light colour wooden cabinets are minimalist and sophisticated enough for a homeowner that appreciates trendy and tasteful decor.

2. White colour scheme

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

If you like to enhance the look of an already spacious kitchen, then an all-white colour scheme is classic and elegant.

3. Rustic element

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Opt for a natural wooden table to add that rustic element in your kitchen. You can't go wrong with a wooden table with a red hue, eclectic lighting and white cabinets.

4. Be different

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Grey kitchen cabinets in a retro style are chic and attractive, while a turquoise splashback incorporates a quirky aspect that is perfect if you consider your personality to be a little adventurous. 

5. L-shape

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern kitchen
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

An open plan kitchen may require more thought, especially if space is limited. An L-shape kitchen takes full advantage of the space available for storage and even a quaint dining area that suits your decor and layout.

6. Shabby chic

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever considered a shabby chic kitchen design to enhance the charisma and charm of your home? A wooden table is a great way to include a retro feature that doubles up as extra work space for those late night projects.

7. Informal seating

Oyster schelles, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Modern kitchen
BHD Interiors

Oyster schelles

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Go for plenty of informal seating for a busy household that doesn't always mean you need to set the table in the dining room.

8. Another colour

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction Kitchen
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

If you adore the sophisticated and creative decor and design, then dark wooden kitchen cupboards is a wonderful decorate solution for your home. It has a monochrome appeal, with a neutral colour that makes it a choice that will be fashionable for years to come. Have a look at these 11 South African kitchens that were transformed by a kitchen island

Which kitchen decor is your favourite?

