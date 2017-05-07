8 fresh and simple kitchen ideas

In the modern home less is more, especially if understated minimalist decor is ideal for you and your family. The 8 simple kitchen ideas included in this homify feature are fresh, fantastic and easy on the eye. So, whether it's sleek style and elegance you're looking for or perhaps something striking and eclectic, these kitchen tips and tricks will inspire you with brilliant detail.
Light colour wooden cabinets are minimalist and sophisticated enough for a homeowner that appreciates trendy and tasteful decor.
If you like to enhance the look of an already spacious kitchen, then an all-white colour scheme is classic and elegant.
Opt for a natural wooden table to add that rustic element in your kitchen. You can't go wrong with a wooden table with a red hue, eclectic lighting and white cabinets.
Grey kitchen cabinets in a retro style are chic and attractive, while a turquoise splashback incorporates a quirky aspect that is perfect if you consider your personality to be a little adventurous.
An open plan kitchen may require more thought, especially if space is limited. An L-shape kitchen takes full advantage of the space available for storage and even a quaint dining area that suits your decor and layout.
Have you ever considered a shabby chic kitchen design to enhance the charisma and charm of your home? A wooden table is a great way to include a retro feature that doubles up as extra work space for those late night projects.
Go for plenty of informal seating for a busy household that doesn't always mean you need to set the table in the dining room.
If you adore the sophisticated and creative decor and design, then dark wooden kitchen cupboards is a wonderful decorate solution for your home. It has a monochrome appeal, with a neutral colour that makes it a choice that will be fashionable for years to come.