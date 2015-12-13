Simple ways to be a better neighbour

Cities are not going out of style, and Millennials like it more than all generations before. What they also like is to move around often. This is not necessarily bad – it can be exciting and a lot of fun. There can be some draw-backs, though. Moving so often can lead to people treating their homes like hotels and their neighbours as transient guests. It is not uncommon these days for neighbours to exchange no more than a nod of acknowledgement in passing, and that’s where it stops. Living in an urban environment has the implication of having many neighbours, but the transitory nature of our urban lives has led to us not wanting to waste time in getting to know them.

Neighbourliness has many benefits, though. It is hospitality in its most basic form, and it allows easy access to socialisation outside of the family. It is also a quick step into building valuable social networks. Let’s not forget, neighbourliness is good in itself – everyone wants to be a decent human being to others.

Well, regardless of the reasons why you’d like to be a better neighbour (whether for your own or for mutual benefit), we at homify are going to share a few pointers with you today.