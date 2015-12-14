Christmas trees: let's solve the natural vs. fake dilemma

Christmas time is upon us again and soon the big day itself will come around. Each year you might find yourself anew before the choice of getting either a real or an artificial Christmas tree, or you might consider getting a real tree for the very first time. Each of these options have their pros and cons though, and it is good to be aware of it all when making your final decision.

Christmas tree came to South Africa with colonisation, and have since been adopted into the mainstream culture. Artificial Christmas trees have been a part of the seasonal culture in the country for a long time, and mostly the preferred version. However, lately people are returning to the roots of the tradition (excuse the wordplay), and opting for all-natural, honest-to-goodness trees.

Today on homify we will take a look at the benefits and disadvantages of both artificial and real Christmas trees, in order for you to make an informed choice this festive season.