Your entrance hall can be surprisingly useful

Knock knock! You can come in! Welcome, the guided tour begins today in the entrance hall!

We do not want to underestimate this space, called the entrance hall. Our aim is to make it perfect, giving you all the brilliance it deserves! Bling bling! We know that you want it to be beautiful, since it is the first perception that people will have of your home after ringing the bell or entering the front door, but we also want to utilise this space. Organising everything in the first room of your house means making the most of every square metre, so let's get or-ga-ni-sed! Always!

Let's talk about the layout of your entrance hall. How neat is it and is the space divided? It is functional? Is everything everywhere?

If you're feeling a bit lost and you need a bit of help (and) a great deal of organisation, then the next tips that you will read have arrived in good time. We know how to fix it all!

This article on how to organise your entrance hall is for you! So do not waste another minute… go go!