Your entrance hall can be surprisingly useful

Knock knock! You can come in! Welcome, the guided tour begins today in the entrance hall!
We do not want to underestimate this space, called the entrance hall. Our aim is to make it perfect, giving you all the brilliance it deserves! Bling bling! We know that you want it to be beautiful, since it is the first perception that people will have of your home after ringing the bell or entering the front door, but we also want to utilise this space. Organising everything in the first room of your house means making the most of every square metre, so let's get or-ga-ni-sed! Always!
Let's talk about the layout of your entrance hall. How neat is it and is the space divided? It is functional? Is everything everywhere?
If you're feeling a bit lost and you need a bit of help (and) a great deal of organisation, then the next tips that you will read have arrived in good time. We know how to fix it all!
This article on how to organise your entrance hall is for you! So do not waste another minute… go go!
Shoes, shoes, shoes here, there and everywhere.
The moment you and your family come into your house, they kick off their shoes in the entrance hall and they stay there! This is a horror for many of us who like to have everything clean and organised.
To organise the shoes that end up piled in the entrance hall, invest in a storage area for your shoes. Then they are all packed inside a drawer or cupboard, ready to be used and no one sees them, phew!
This storage area should be just by the entrance to your home so that it is the last thing that is accessed before leaving the home and the first thing that is accessed when arriving at the house. This is further beneficial in that if you don't like the shoes to roam around your house—left by the sofa or in the kitchen—this is the solution. This will also leave your house much more clean and hygienic .
In the case of this house, the 'lost' space under the stairs has been utilised, where a mini closet, shoe rack and hanger for coats has been built. How pleasing!
Now I am knocking on your door, how will I find it?
Mini quiz:
a) Your door is wide open
b) It will be half open
c) It will be closed and locked
Which of these is your answer?
Your answer will half be about privacy and half about hiding the 'mess' that starts as soon as the front door is opened. It is at this very moment I hear a cry of 'HELP ME!'
But, keep calm and read through this article, which is full of fantastic tips.
Of course not everyone will have a grand, big entrance so if you have one small, entrance space, it has to be utilised as best as possible. Cleaning and organising are the keywords. Whatever isn't needed—out!
Invest in good lighting, candles and flowers. Shoe racks, cabinets, tables and a bench can be the essential elements that
make your entrance hall. Of course you may not be able to use them all so choose an option or two and create an entrance all that is warm and cosy.
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's house has the most beautiful entrance hall? Yours! Of course!
The mirror is the perfect element to have in the entrance of your house. Since this space is generally narrow, the mirror creates a sense of space, reflecting the area back on itself. It's also a beautiful decorative object on the wall.
This mirror, for example, is made in Portugal, by the company Moogno, based in Porto. What are you waiting for? Now that you already have a beautiful entrance hall, you'll see that a mirror is the one element that was missing.
And of course, before leaving your house there is nothing better than a last peek to see if everything is okay… Now we can head out!
A table or a chest of drawers is undoubtedly a must-have, no matter how small or big your entrance hall is.
A table allows for a surface to on which to put all of those bits and pieces. So don't hesitate to put a table into your entrance hall. It has many purposes:
- Decorative
- You can place decorative accessories, flowers or candles on it
- You can turn your pockets inside out when you come in through the front door, putting keys, coins and letters down, which are ready for you when you leave the house again
- Fills the space
- It fits in any setting and style
A table is always a safe and beautiful option! It also adds height and character to any entrance hall.
You know that scene where you crouch down to put your shoes on and you hit your head as you stand up? It happens to all of us! It happens to men too… they usually kneel down, when it's totally uneccessary.
This is why it's so fantastic to have seating in the entrance hall of your house. Comfort is another factor. You can put on and take off your shoes with style and with class.
Another great factor is to take a seat in the entrance hall while you are waiting… when you are waiting for your children or when your husband has forgotten something just as you are about to leave the house, you can have a seat and stay calm!
This little nook for an entrance hall is also quite interesting, as well as super comfortable as it serves as a hanger, where there are hangers above the seat to hang coats and jackets.This is the best solution!
And the books? Want to show off the books in your house, but have no office to assemble the dream library? No room for them in any other room?
The suggestion is to put your books on display in your entrance hall. This is a serious but beautiful thing!
Create a mini-library and organise your books right there by the entrance as a decorative feature. The best way to achieve this is to put up some shelves, as simple as these ones here, which work very well. They are also discreet and seem as if they were 'born' to be there. Then you can organise your books, scattering ornaments and frames between your books for added effect.
As people walk into the entrance hall, people will be dazzled by the literary art, which is also always a great reason for good conversation.
Finally the bike… one that can cause a lot of upset for a lot of people and can make for a disturbing décor feature. Unfortunately it has to be stored in your home, especially if you have neither a garage nor a balcony, so it's the entrance hall where it will have to stay.
But our solution to organise this is absolutely WONDERFUL!
We're sure you'll love this little shelf, which has its own hole to fit the bike in, leaving the entrance hall looking tidy with no marks on the wall, it won't fall over and is super super cute!
Merging function with the décor and this is a marvel! And with that, the organisation—DONE!