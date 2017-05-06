Your browser is out-of-date.

New this week: 11 fresh South African kitchens to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Val de Vie - Les Lions Street, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Have you ever considered the must-haves for your kitchen? Whether it be colour scheme, cabinet layout and even accessories to decorate your cooking area in gourmet style, you will definitely be spoilt for choice. In this homify feature however, we look at the 11 freshest and most fascinating kitchens that have just hit the modern South African home. 

These courageous kitchens may just be the inspiration you need to tackle your home revamp in chic style, bearing in mind sophisticated and modern elements that are attractive, inviting and fit for a sociable family who enjoy entertaining loved ones.

1. Focal wall

Kew Gardens Home, Sonia Hayes Interiors Sonia Hayes Interiors
Sonia Hayes Interiors

Kew Gardens Home

Sonia Hayes Interiors
Sonia Hayes Interiors
Sonia Hayes Interiors

Incorporate some colour into your kitchen with an eye-catching focal wall. Red is always an excellent choice, especially if anything vibrant and elegant speaks to you.

2. Some LED

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Add a futuristic flavour to your kitchen with this striking LED light beneath the counter.

3. Ceiling story

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Your ceiling doesn't need to be boring, this fantastic feature will instantly upgrade your kitchen and with brilliant illumination, your decor will be perfect.

4. Colour?

Lodge Gregory homify Modern kitchen kitchen,cemcrete floor,raked ceiling,ceasar stone
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

Be eclectic and creative with this two tone kitchen counter.

5. All-white

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

There's nothing like an all-white kitchen for a contemporary homeowner that takes pride in the interior design of their home.

6. Shabby chic

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Central Island,Polished Concrete,concrete flooring,Double Volume Space
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Pastel shades, hanging lighting and a few floral characteristics makes this shabby chic decor elegant and picture perfect.

7. Wooden

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

If rustic and vintage decor is what you prefer, then a strong wooden kitchen island is essential.

8. Stove and oven

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

A large stove and oven will ensure that your meals are fantastically prepared every time.

9. Table it

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If a wooden counter proves too costly for you, then you may want to consider a wooden table instead. It's affordable, stylish and effortless to incorporate into the kitchen design.

10. Sophisticated

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

An open plan kitchen and dining area will be a lot more fabulous with enough storage and seating space for the entire extended family.

11. Trendy yet tasteful

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

A trendy and tasteful kitchen design needs to meet more than just the usual requirements, it also needs to be stylish enough to look fashionable 10 years from now. If funky and vivacious is what you're after, have a look at 11 colourful South African kitchens

A gorgeous Johannesburg house perfect for your family
Which kitchen design would you go for?

