An affordable home built with love and a small budget

When a designer couple wanted an intimate house that combines clean lines with bright colours, they contacted German architect Frank Müller from Müllers Büro to help them out. The team set out to fulfil their clients’ wishes, but also to create a structure that exudes a timeless vibe.

homify 360° invites you to journey with us to this sublime little house, located on a small plot of land near the forest. Seemingly a small layout, it is made from modern and durable material with a coat of neutral colours for that timeless effect. All this makes this modern house a charming example of simplicity.

Let’s take a look!