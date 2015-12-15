A House of Honey

Oozing a warm glow and complemented by the use of a light, honey-like wood, Casa em Paolo Alto, based in California, is delight to the neighbourhood. Practical and pretty, this is the epitome of the perfect family home.

Photographed by Antonio Chaves, every twist, turn and detail of this home has been captured as light streams into it from every angle. Modern elements add character and charm to the home while the more subtle aspects keep it natural and warm.

While this particular house is based in California, its architecture is one that transcends national boundaries, allowing it be an inspiration for a home for any family no matter what their culture, religion or location is.

This is a home that is truly sweet.