The wooden dreamhouse within your reach

A wooden house may not be everyone's first idea of modern living but this simple yet stylish cabin is absolutely amazing, with the attention to detail of exposed wooden panels being the main design feature of the home's exterior and interior. This example of charm and classic architecture makes this living space a true joy.

The idea of living in a wooden home is not new. In fact, it is one of the oldest methods of building a house but with the beautiful and elegant designs available today in prefabricated yet low cost options, homes such as this are no longer without the basic amenities that we are all so used to. They can be fitted to meet whatever your requirements are. Just have a look at these designer houses by Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri for inspiration.