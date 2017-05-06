Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous Johannesburg house perfect for your family

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ERf.842 Serengeti
Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Koen And Associates Architecture, who were tasked with the challenge of designing a super contemporary house in a super luxurious estate – the Serengeti Golf and Wild Life Estate (10 out of 10 for location, then!). 

In order to fit in with said estate’s peaceful vibe and tranquil setting, the clients requested that their new house also flaunt a similar look.

How did the architects fare in their mission? Only one way to find out…

The front side

We think it’s safe to say that this house’s design is rather successful – just look at that double-storey build (the house enjoys a 590 m² layout), the striking materials, and the way the raw textures of the façade (particularly the stone) fit in with the bushveld-like surroundings.

Oh, did we forget to mention this house’s asking price is a cool R8 million?

The majestic front entrance

Any time a house makes use of a double-storey volume for its front entrance, we give a thumbs-up sign. Just look at that double-volume entrance with double-glazed shopfront windows showing off the super spacious (and stylish, we bet) interiors.

The entertainment area

Of course a house with such space and style needs to let its hair down from time to time; and for that reason, the architects have included this entertainment area at the back, complete with shaded patio, al fresco dining area, huge swimming pool and picture-perfect garden design.

Speaking of cooling off, let’s see how A swimming pool goes from gross to gorgeous.

​5 stunning examples of container homes
So, what’s the verdict? What do you think of this house?

