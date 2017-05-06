A gorgeous Johannesburg house perfect for your family

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Koen And Associates Architecture, who were tasked with the challenge of designing a super contemporary house in a super luxurious estate – the Serengeti Golf and Wild Life Estate (10 out of 10 for location, then!).

In order to fit in with said estate’s peaceful vibe and tranquil setting, the clients requested that their new house also flaunt a similar look.

How did the architects fare in their mission? Only one way to find out…