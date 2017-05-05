​5 stunning examples of container homes

Out of all the architectural evolutions we’ve witnessed over the past few centuries, we can say with all honesty that container homes have ensured one of the biggest surprises. Honestly – who could have foretold that old, gigantic metal boxes used to move goods on ships from one country to another would, one day, be transformed into houses?

If shipping-containers-turned-houses is a new concept for you, where have you been? To catch you up to speed, take a look at five examples of what can be achieved with these container boxes, courtesy of professional home-building team Casa Container Brasil.