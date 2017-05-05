Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​5 stunning examples of container homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Out of all the architectural evolutions we’ve witnessed over the past few centuries, we can say with all honesty that container homes have ensured one of the biggest surprises. Honestly – who could have foretold that old, gigantic metal boxes used to move goods on ships from one country to another would, one day, be transformed into houses

If shipping-containers-turned-houses is a new concept for you, where have you been? To catch you up to speed, take a look at five examples of what can be achieved with these container boxes, courtesy of professional home-building team Casa Container Brasil.

Example 1

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

Honestly, do you really see a container anywhere? Sure, the house might flaunt a rectangle-like shape, but there’s no sign of an old metal box anywhere, thanks to the beauty of modern building materials – and the fact that charming and textured elements, like wooden panels and paint, have been used to style up these containers both on the in- and outside.

Example 2

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

Now this is quite a refreshing change – using a container as a garden room, or separate annexure, that’s not connected to the main house, as a guest cottage. 

Or even better: add some wheels to the bottom and watch that container turn into a clever little caravan that’s ripe and ready for your next road trip!

Example 3

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

How about this? Using containers and styling them up with a rural look (black-coated timber panels ought to do it) on the outside, and then moving the new structure to a countryside setting, like in the middle of a lush forest.

Ta-da! Your new little weekend getaway spot!

Example 4

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

On the other hand, if a suburban lifestyle is more your thing, then container homes can still work for you. Notice how two containers stacked on top of one another result in a quaint-yet-so-charming little abode above.

Don’t forget to add floor-to-ceiling windows and/or glass doors to make optimum use of garden views.

Example 5

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

Another example that successfully hides the fact that old shipping containers were used in the building process (if you don’t want to broadcast that little fact to the world).

Various containers combined, along with a multitude of materials to style up the façade, to form this tropical-style house, complete with wooden decking and lush garden trimmings surrounding it. 

It would appear the age of new inventions isn’t over yet! 

For more examples, we present to you Three South African container homes – take a look!

24 small patio and garden designs that will inspire you to change yours (part 2)
Which example might convince you to give container homes a try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks