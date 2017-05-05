​5 stunning examples of container homes

Out of all the architectural evolutions we’ve witnessed over the past few centuries, we can say with all honesty that container homes have ensured one of the biggest surprises. Honestly – who could have foretold that old, gigantic metal boxes used to move goods on ships from one country to another would, one day, be transformed into houses?
If shipping-containers-turned-houses is a new concept for you, where have you been? To catch you up to speed, take a look at five examples of what can be achieved with these container boxes, courtesy of professional home-building team Casa Container Brasil.
Honestly, do you really see a container anywhere? Sure, the house might flaunt a rectangle-like shape, but there’s no sign of an old metal box anywhere, thanks to the beauty of modern building materials – and the fact that charming and textured elements, like wooden panels and paint, have been used to style up these containers both on the in- and outside.
Now this is quite a refreshing change – using a container as a garden room, or separate annexure, that’s not connected to the main house, as a guest cottage.
Or even better: add some wheels to the bottom and watch that container turn into a clever little caravan that’s ripe and ready for your next road trip!
How about this? Using containers and styling them up with a rural look (black-coated timber panels ought to do it) on the outside, and then moving the new structure to a countryside setting, like in the middle of a lush forest.
Ta-da! Your new little weekend getaway spot!
On the other hand, if a suburban lifestyle is more your thing, then container homes can still work for you. Notice how two containers stacked on top of one another result in a quaint-yet-so-charming little abode above.
Don’t forget to add floor-to-ceiling windows and/or glass doors to make optimum use of garden views.
Another example that successfully hides the fact that old shipping containers were used in the building process (if you don’t want to broadcast that little fact to the world).
Various containers combined, along with a multitude of materials to style up the façade, to form this tropical-style house, complete with wooden decking and lush garden trimmings surrounding it.
It would appear the age of new inventions isn’t over yet!
