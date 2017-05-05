22 South African bathrooms for you to copy (part 2)

This is part two of our South African bathroom feature and we have some more amazing and sensationally inspirational ideas to inspire your bathroom revamp in chic style. With natural light, vibrant and neutral colour schemes and of course grand illumination in mind to inspire your upgrade fashionably and on trend of course. Let's take a look at these fascinating and exciting modern bathrooms that are sure to fit into your home too.
This light green hue with its wooden bathroom cabinet is simple yet chic.
Add a wooden counter in your grey bathroom for an eclectic design.
Marble counters, twin basins and even mirrors will ensure that your ensuite bathroom is the epitome of style and elegance. Include a heated towel rail and you won't have to use those damp towels again.
A stone bathroom design is a great way to incorporate your love for nature into your personal space.
The wonder of an all-white bathroom means the brilliance of the illumination, whether artificial or natural is enhanced even more.
Include a lovely rug in your bathroom for that ultimately vintage touch that is comforting too.
Butcher tiles, an odd layout and some exposed ceiling features… there's nothing more interesting than an industrial design to decorate your loft apartment.
A mirror is imperative in your bathroom regardless of its size. But, if you can include a large mirror, you will always have the space to get your make up looking flawless, with the correct lighting in check too.
This bathroom looks like it belongs in a five star hotel or even a luxurious palace. So, if you have the space, then it is a great choice for aesthetic appeal and charm.
There's no such as thing as too much light in a bathroom, so remember to light up your mirror adequately.
A bathroom located inside your walk-in closet is an amazing idea if you value your privacy. Have a look at Cleaning your home: the essential tips for correct cleaning