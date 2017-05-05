Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 South African bathrooms for you to copy (part 2)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey
Loading admin actions …

This is part two of our South African bathroom feature and we have some more amazing and sensationally inspirational ideas to inspire your bathroom revamp in chic style. With natural light, vibrant and neutral colour schemes and of course grand illumination in mind to inspire your upgrade fashionably and on trend of course. Let's take a look at these fascinating and exciting modern bathrooms that are sure to fit into your home too.

1. Another neutral

Guest Bathroom Tru Interiors Country style bathroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

This light green hue with its wooden bathroom cabinet is simple yet chic.

2. Wooden counter

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Add a wooden counter in your grey bathroom for an eclectic design.

3. Sleek and stylish

HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern bathroom Iron/Steel Grey
Lifestyle Architecture

HOUSE SIBIYA

Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

Marble counters, twin basins and even mirrors will ensure that your ensuite bathroom is the epitome of style and elegance. Include a heated towel rail and you won't have to use those damp towels again.

4. Something stone

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

A stone bathroom design is a great way to incorporate your love for nature into your personal space.

5. White

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The wonder of an all-white bathroom means the brilliance of the illumination, whether artificial or natural is enhanced even more.

6. Vintage touch

House Pautz homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey modern bathtub,freestanding bathtub,bathroom furniture,small bathroom,bathroom floor,bathroom floor
homify

House Pautz

homify
homify
homify

Include a lovely rug in your bathroom for that ultimately vintage touch that is comforting too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Industrial

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Butcher tiles, an odd layout and some exposed ceiling features… there's nothing more interesting than an industrial design to decorate your loft apartment.

8. Large mirror

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A mirror is imperative in your bathroom regardless of its size. But, if you can include a large mirror, you will always have the space to get your make up looking flawless, with the correct lighting in check too.

9. Vintage romance

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

This bathroom looks like it belongs in a five star hotel or even a luxurious palace. So, if you have the space, then it is a great choice for aesthetic appeal and charm.

10. Lamps

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

There's no such as thing as too much light in a bathroom, so remember to light up your mirror adequately.

11. The walk-in

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

A bathroom located inside your walk-in closet is an amazing idea if you value your privacy. Have a look at Cleaning your home: the essential tips for correct cleaning

Home improvement: 17 DIY budget garden ideas
Which bathroom design speaks most to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks