Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 South African bathrooms for you to copy (part 1)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever considered what your ideal bathroom needs? Colour, lighting, accessories and of course fixtures and fittings are some of the vital details to plan in your bathroom and in this two part feature, we gain inspiration from 22 South African bathrooms. 

Each design is unique, classic and striking and we cannot wait to explore them for their attention detail and designer style, there's nothing more relaxing after a long day at work than a beautiful bathroom with all the modern comforts of contemporary living. Let's be inspired!

1. Colour scheme neutrality

Plettenberg Bay - Beach House, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Modern bathroom
DV8 Architects

Plettenberg Bay—Beach House

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

White, grey and wood along with lovely romantic illumination makes this bathroom a simply elegant choice for a modern homeowner.

2. Something gold

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

This gold bathroom may be the epitome of luxury in a rustic inspired home.

3. Floral feature

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Include some gorgeous humidity resistant plants in your bathroom decor for that fresh and fun look.

4. Grey detail

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

It's a sophisticated bathroom for an up and coming family.

5. Glass element

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

There's nothing quite like transparent doors to keep your bathroom looking sleek and stylish.

6. Wooden feel

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Opt for natural materials such as wood to incorporate storage in your bathroom, but don't forget to add a quirky basin while you're at it.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

8. Marble

AKABEKO LODGE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Country style bathroom
Studious Architects

AKABEKO LODGE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Marble features are always welcome in a bathroom that enjoys sleek style and charisma.

8. Something different

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style bathroom
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

A bathroom with a futuristic appeal may just be the dynamic feature you've been thinking about in your home.

9. Textured

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A stone texture shower is elegant and attractive.

10. Natural light

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

Keep your bathroom fresh and friendly with natural light, and with this neutral colour scheme this bathroom is brilliantly inviting too.

11. Tasteful

en suite bathroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
Till Manecke:Architect

en suite bathroom

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

Just as it is important to think about trends and sophisticated style when decorating your home, so too is it vital to think about tasteful and classic features that will remain fashionable for years to come. 

This concludes part 1 of this bathroom feature, but stay on the look our for part 2, in the meanwhile have a look at 9 clever and easy ideas for small bathrooms

The perfect prefab for R980,000
Which bathroom decor idea speaks most to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks