22 South African bathrooms for you to copy (part 1)

Have you ever considered what your ideal bathroom needs? Colour, lighting, accessories and of course fixtures and fittings are some of the vital details to plan in your bathroom and in this two part feature, we gain inspiration from 22 South African bathrooms.
Each design is unique, classic and striking and we cannot wait to explore them for their attention detail and designer style, there's nothing more relaxing after a long day at work than a beautiful bathroom with all the modern comforts of contemporary living. Let's be inspired!
White, grey and wood along with lovely romantic illumination makes this bathroom a simply elegant choice for a modern homeowner.
This gold bathroom may be the epitome of luxury in a rustic inspired home.
Include some gorgeous humidity resistant plants in your bathroom decor for that fresh and fun look.
It's a sophisticated bathroom for an up and coming family.
There's nothing quite like transparent doors to keep your bathroom looking sleek and stylish.
Opt for natural materials such as wood to incorporate storage in your bathroom, but don't forget to add a quirky basin while you're at it.
Marble features are always welcome in a bathroom that enjoys sleek style and charisma.
A bathroom with a futuristic appeal may just be the dynamic feature you've been thinking about in your home.
A stone texture shower is elegant and attractive.
Keep your bathroom fresh and friendly with natural light, and with this neutral colour scheme this bathroom is brilliantly inviting too.
Just as it is important to think about trends and sophisticated style when decorating your home, so too is it vital to think about tasteful and classic features that will remain fashionable for years to come.
This concludes part 1 of this bathroom feature, but stay on the look our for part 2, in the meanwhile have a look at 9 clever and easy ideas for small bathrooms