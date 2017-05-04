22 South African bathrooms for you to copy (part 1)

Have you ever considered what your ideal bathroom needs? Colour, lighting, accessories and of course fixtures and fittings are some of the vital details to plan in your bathroom and in this two part feature, we gain inspiration from 22 South African bathrooms.

Each design is unique, classic and striking and we cannot wait to explore them for their attention detail and designer style, there's nothing more relaxing after a long day at work than a beautiful bathroom with all the modern comforts of contemporary living. Let's be inspired!