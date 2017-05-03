Your browser is out-of-date.

11 secrets: how to get your perfect bedroom (low cost!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Franschhoek Guesthouse, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige
The perfect bedroom decor is more than just comfort and elegance, it's about a space to relax and unwind in the privacy and tranquility of your own personal haven. The bedroom decor included in this feature won't place a strain on your pocket, but it will ensure that your living space is sleek and sophisticated in every way. So whether your home is simple and minimalist or ultra-stylish, these 11 great tips and tricks will enhance that comfortable decorative charm in your bedroom, while maintaining your individuality. Let's take a look!

1. Neutral colour

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
You don't need too much colour to distract you from relaxing in your bedroom.

2. Illumination

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
A chic chandelier is wonderfully glamourous to your bedroom decor.

3. The simple

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Minimalist bedroom
White bed linen, wooden flooring and an open plan bathroom is great for a homeowner that enjoys sleek and sophisticated style.

4. Natural light

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
The bedroom drenched in natural light is perfectly pleasant at any time of the day or the year.

5. Floral touch

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Bring in a touch of floral with some pretty scatter cushions.

6. Some accents

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
Classic and trendy white bed linen and vintage style furniture can instantly be brighter and more elegant with a touch of colour.

7. Quirky charm

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Black
Bring your love for the eclectic and quirky into your sleeping quarters with some imaginative vintage detail.

8. Rug

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Incorporate an eye-catching rug into your bedroom layout.

9. Luxury

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Everything about this bedroom displays a luxurious touch, so just think about how best to include some floor sweeping curtains, lovely lamps and even a mirror or two.

10. Feature wall

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
Go for a strong colour on one feature wall in your bedroom and create a charming design that reflects your personality.

11. Window seat

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
A bay window in a bedroom just means your home has a great deal of old fashioned charm, so think of including a window seat with storage beneath in your layout. It makes use of excess space perfectly! How about these 7 pictures of simple but beautiful South African bedrooms?

​10 wenke om jou slaapkamer soos ‘n hotel te laat lyk
Which bedroom secret are you considering?

