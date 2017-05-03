This Port Elizabeth house is perfect for a South African family

Your daily dose of excellence (also known as homify 360°) focuses on a project by Port Elizabeth-based professionals Muse Architects – a truly stunning and ultra modern home that’s bent on blurring the lines between indoor living and outdoor socialising/relaxation.
Add to that spacious layouts, modern furniture and an eye-catching use of materials and décor pieces, and we have a house that’s sure to land a spot on numerous people’s “dream home” lists.
Even from the outside we can see how various materials (such as brick, wood, glass, etc.) combine to form a visually pleasing look. And it’s not often that a house enjoys such an open look on the front side, with all those generous windows that allow us a sneak peek into the interiors.
The main living area of the house is where we locate the kitchen, dining room and lounge in an open-plan layout, with all three spaces neatly styled up with neutral tones and elegantly lit up via ceiling pendants and an abundance of natural lighting.
So, what do we do when the friends drop by and we want these spaces to be more open? We simply zig-zag those folding doors open!
The social ambience (and style) continues in the back yard, where a shaded patio, exterior dining area, fresh garden and stunning swimming pool make their appearances.
More than adequate space for young and old to enjoy themselves!
Even though we’re looking at 3D renderings of the project, it’s not difficult to imagine what these spaces will look like in real life, especially this back yard with its pristinely maintained lawn and expertly crafted garden trimmings.
What would you add to this yard to make it more unique to your lifestyle? A fishpond? A stretch-out lounger or two? Gather some more fresh tips with Have your own holiday garden.