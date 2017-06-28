Woodworking: 9 things you can build with bamboo

Bamboo is a versatile and beautiful wood to get you in the mood for some building and woodworking.
Did you know that bamboos are the fastest growing plants in the world? And also that they have a notable economic and cultural significance in Asia, where they are used for building materials and food source?
Well then, we hear you ask, what can I build with bamboo in my house? Nearly everything! Available in a variety of sizes, diameters, heights and colours, bamboo has a distinct combination of hardness, strength and flexibility that makes a unique choice when it comes to architecture and design.
Even though some may call it
a bunch of sticks, bamboo is used for constructing everything from furniture to walls, and from roofs to floors. Each species of bamboo can be used differently as they each have exceptional textures and finishes.
Today, our aim is to satisfy your curiosity of how you can incorporate this ultra raw material into your home.
Since it’s fully functional and aesthetically pleasing, bamboo can make some terrific covering for a house’s façade. Whether you decide on sliding panels or decorative walls, bamboo adapts to any design and need, and provides fantastic support against natural elements.
Play with different textures and patterns, depending on the type of look you want to go for. Feel free to paint the bamboo or just use a sealant to protect the surface and show off your new tropical facade!
Use bamboo for some privacy screens (or fences/walls), and watch how the sunlight changes the shadow and light on its surface. Who knew going green could have such interesting choices?
A bamboo wall doesn't necessarily have to be completely opaque. You can still have the vertical lines on your porch to block some sunlight, yet space them apart to let a bit of light and air into your interior.
Whether you want to use bamboo or not, you’re still blessed with endless possibilities for your balcony, porch and terrace. See some inspirational visual examples, right here on homify.
As evidenced here, bamboo has such sturdiness to it that it can withstand high loads of weight. With the right diameter (and amount) of bamboo, it can be expertly used for a creative and strong construction.
IR Architecture shows us how a house’s structure is assembled entirely out of bamboo, with virtually no major costs for the rest of the building materials. Whether it’s for columns or beams, railings or roof straps (or all of the above), bamboo presents a unique option for any structural system.
With bamboo being a plant, it would be the obvious choice to try and use it in the garden – but not just for planting!
It can serve as a natural fence for your flowers or garden area. It can mark slopes and terraces. Or how about using bamboo for your potted plants, as shown in this spectacular example of a vertical garden? The brown offsets perfectly against the white of the wall, while simultaneously flowing together with the greens of the plants. What a smart way to bring more nature into a garden.
In this close-up example, we see how bamboo trunks, bound together by metal knots, can create an expert overhang. Studies have shown that the shade provided by overhangs help to reduce both the energy needed to cool a house, as well as the sun damage to existing materials and furnishings. What a great (and cost-effective) way to incorporate bamboo into your home!
Feel free to see some more details about this project by Brazilian team Bambu Carbono Zero.
Bamboo fences add a unique decor factor to the right environment. In addition to creating a visual barrier, they inject some texture and warmth to your yard, garden or terrace.
But who says all your bamboo sticks in your wall need to be identical? Play with different thickness, types or even colours for a unique and eye-catching result! In our accompanying image we see how the bamboo adds a fresh atmosphere to the area. It is close enough to stop those prying eyes and the majority of sunlight, yet is spaced far enough to let some air through.
Didn’t we say the choices are endless?
Furniture options are endless when it comes to bamboo. From lamps and screens to tables and doors, we are really spoiled for choice.
With the right kind of bamboo, it is very easy to assemble your furniture of choice – plus it’s extremely durable. See our accompanying example of this gorgeous bamboo bed frame, complete with headboard and side tables. All you need is a good thick trunk, nails and hammer, and a good design to follow.
Playing with the lines of the trunks creates different spatial perceptions and patterns, making each design a unique work of art.
Want your pergola to look different from your neighbour’s wooden one? You have your answer.
Because bamboo comes in a range of lengths and thickness, you can literally create the pergola of your choice. Whether you want a thick and solid one to ward off even the harshest of rainfalls and sunshine, or a more permeable screen to allow some filtering of light and air currants, you can have it – it all depends on the placing of the logs.
Bamboo can expertly withstand the different types of weather, so no need to worry about it once the natural elements come shining (or pouring) down. It doesn’t matter if you want to go tropical, rustic, Asian or eclectic, your bamboo pergola will be the perfect addition.
Wooden floors are always welcome but what about a bamboo floor? Yes, they do exist! Bamboo has a highly durable quality, which means it can withstand high traffic areas and humidity. It’s as if Mother Nature knew how popular this material would be in the architectural world, because it grows much faster than other types of wood (certain species can grow 91cm within a 24-hour period).
For a bamboo floor, the logs are cut into thin strips and then fixed with special glue or nails to a wooden base structure. This type of flooring, originally from China, has become an admired option for houses, apartments and restaurants worldwide, as it can also be stained and varnished for different shades and finishes.
As we have learned today, bamboo has made a significant impact in the world of design, architecture and art – not just because of its prime beauty, but also its versatility to adapt to any type of projects, from the smallest detail, to the largest structure and coatings.
Our images are just a drop in the bucket of what you can create with this noble and sustainable material. Let’s hear it for the beauty of bamboo!