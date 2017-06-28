Woodworking: 9 things you can build with bamboo

Bamboo is a versatile and beautiful wood to get you in the mood for some building and woodworking.

Did you know that bamboos are the fastest growing plants in the world? And also that they have a notable economic and cultural significance in Asia, where they are used for building materials and food source?

Well then, we hear you ask, what can I build with bamboo in my house? Nearly everything! Available in a variety of sizes, diameters, heights and colours, bamboo has a distinct combination of hardness, strength and flexibility that makes a unique choice when it comes to architecture and design.

Even though some may call it a bunch of sticks , bamboo is used for constructing everything from furniture to walls, and from roofs to floors. Each species of bamboo can be used differently as they each have exceptional textures and finishes.

Today, our aim is to satisfy your curiosity of how you can incorporate this ultra raw material into your home.