24 small patio and garden designs that will inspire you to change yours (part 2)

Leigh Leigh
COCINA PARA CÚPULA MODERNISTA, mobla manufactured architecture scp mobla manufactured architecture scp Kitchen
It's time to explore 24 more small patio and garden designs that will inspire you to change yours!

Each of these designs is unique, modern and functional, showing you just how much potential there is, even if the square metres are limited. 

We hope that each of these tips and tricks inspires you to create an outdoor space that becomes a little haven of natural beauty!

1. Wooden deck with wooden furniture is simple and sleek—with a view!

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Patios
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Meuller

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

2. Or opt for wicker furniture for a country-style design

Outdoor deck Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Patios
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Outdoor deck

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

3. A little bench and a flower bed can enhance and entrance

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.

4. If your space is long and narrow, opt for long and narrow furniture

A city balcony, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Patios
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A city balcony

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

5. There is no such thing as too many plants or flowers

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio HBstudio Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

6. An outdoor kitchen extends the living area outdoors making the home feel that much bigger

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

7. Add a hammock for a Bohemian twist

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Patios
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

8. Opt for white floors, furniture and walls, reflecting the natural light for a bright and spacious feel

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

9. Simple can be the most effective option

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
homify

​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

homify
homify
homify

10. If you don't have shading, opt for durable furniture that will last in all weather conditions

Fulham House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Patios
Frost Architects Ltd

Fulham House

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

11. Use rocks, soil and plants to create beautiful patterns in the garden

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

12. A pergola can be the romantic touch your little garden needs

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

Also have a look at: Modern pergolas! 10 designs that look good in any yard.

13. Furnish with sun loungers for a more relaxed look and feel

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Patios
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Meuller

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

14. Furnish with dining furniture for an outdoor feast

Terrassenüberdachung, HPM GMBH HPM GMBH Patios Aluminium/Zinc
HPM GMBH

HPM GMBH
HPM GMBH
HPM GMBH

15. Simple banisters allow for panoramic views of the surrounds

TORRE II CONDOMINIOS RESIDENCIALES , hausing arquitectura hausing arquitectura Patios
hausing arquitectura

hausing arquitectura
hausing arquitectura
hausing arquitectura

16. Or opt for glass…

Banks Road, Sandbanks, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Patios
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Banks Road, Sandbanks, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

17. Warm tones create a cosy, Mediterranean-style outdoor space

COCINA PARA CÚPULA MODERNISTA, mobla manufactured architecture scp mobla manufactured architecture scp Kitchen
mobla manufactured architecture scp

mobla manufactured architecture scp
mobla manufactured architecture scp
mobla manufactured architecture scp

18. Use lighting to enhance the mood

terrace illumination FG ARQUITECTES Patios
FG ARQUITECTES

terrace illumination

FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES

19. If you don't have time to maintain grass, opt for Astro Turf

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern Garden
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

20. A vertical garden takes up no space but looks gorgeous!

Intriguing Ikats, TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd. TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Patios
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Have a look at: How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

21. Lanterns and candles can set the mood

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

22. Add small furniture to the corner so a little outdoor space is still functional!

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Patios
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

23. Use colour to create a charming environment

The Blue Door, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Patios
Saloni Narayankar Interiors

Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Saloni Narayankar Interiors

24. Cushions, bean bags and rugs take up little space but create a comfortable and appealing environment!

Interior Design Sant Pere de Ribes, muxo Studio muxo Studio Patios
muxo Studio

muxo Studio
muxo Studio
muxo Studio

Also have a look at:

7 ideas for a perfect terrace

DIY/Woodworking: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space

Home improvement: 10 DIY ideas for improving your garden
Which is your favourite style?

