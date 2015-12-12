5 Façades Before And After: Amazing Transformations!

Time is our friend in many aspects of life but everyone succumbs to it and it can be a cruel enemy, especially if we talk about our house! The passage of time coupled with climate change, passing trends or simply the lack of proper maintenance can make a house decay in appearance, the material can lose its strength and aesthetic value, the colour can fade away, or spaces can become dysfunctional. In these cases, the solution is to call an architect or architects and leave the appearance and strength of your home in their hands, they will know what to do!

Usually, the façade is the site to which priority is given when it comes to renovating or remodelling a home—it is the face of our home. Not only to others but to ourselves as well. Whether we see a façade as cute, charming and colourful or dirty, dishevelled and broken, can either inspire or sour the mood in an instant!

In this Ideabook, homify presents a small selection of houses where the ingenuity of the designers and the expectations of the inhabitants in the renovation of these house's façades gave new life, a new breath, a second chance to reflect the true personality of their owners.

You will be amazed at the great changes that a series of strokes on an existing canvas can achieve…