A Modern Dream Home with a Beautiful Perspective

Trust homify 360° for your daily dose of architectural exquisiteness. Today’s highlight comes to us all the way from Nuevo León in northern Mexico. This is a unique location, not only for its diverse collection of flora and fauna that can’t be found anywhere else in Mexico, but also for the modern, unforgettable creation that we are viewing here.

Architectural Mexican team P+0 Architects chose the majestic Sierra Madre Oriental Mountains and dense forest areas as the backdrop for their breathtaking structure. They will also show us how perfect the harmony between architecture and its surrounding landscape can be.

A stunning landscape to go with a stunning house. Sounds fair enough.