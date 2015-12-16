The Little Zen Farmhouse

In this edition of homify we visit a magnificent home in New Delhi, India and take a tour through this elegant farmhouse that so excellently blends the charm and splendour of ancient décor and modern minimalist style.

This tasteful designer home was perfectly created and decorated by Monica Khanna, who has allowed the character of this rustic farmhouse to become a homely atmosphere that enjoys the sights and sounds of the surrounding environment. The use of intricate woodwork and metal detail has made this country home fit for royalty!