24 small patio and garden designs that will inspire you to change yours (part 1)

Leigh Leigh
舞双庵, 有限会社 TEAMWORKS 有限会社 TEAMWORKS Asian style garden
So you've got a small outdoor space and you want to do something functional and savvy with it?

Today, you're going to find out how!

We've put together 24 small patio and garden designs that will inspire you to change yours. Each of these is unique and refreshing, showing you how modern, comfortable and stylish your exterior space can be.

What's more is that each of these ideas comes from top garden professionals from around the world. You'll be learning from the top experts in the industry!

Shall we take a look?

1. A little brick patio with a touch of shade

Patio homify Patios
homify

Patio

homify
homify
homify

2. A combination of stones, rocks and plants

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

3. Simple paving with grass in between

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

4. A rooftop terrace with funky furniture

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Patios
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

5. A comfortable covered terrace for outdoor living

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Patios
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

6. A table and chairs creates an outdoor dining space

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

7. Or opt for a bench for relaxation in the sun

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

8. Wooden furniture is a great addition to any exterior space

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Patios
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

9. Add a swing for comfort and charm

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Patios
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

10. An outdoor kitchen doesn't need to take up a lot of space

Residência Condomínio West Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Patios
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

11. Black works in harmony with natural greenery for an elegant look and feel

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern Garden
A360architects

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

12. Colourful flowers spruce up any environment

House in Pune, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Patios
The Orange Lane

House in Pune

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

13. A stone wall brings rustic chic to the exterior space

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style garden
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

14. Slot little wooden benches onto the balcony space, with plenty of storage inside!

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Add bright and colourful cushions for personality and charm

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. A little Zen garden can make for a peaceful and tranquil environment

舞双庵, 有限会社 TEAMWORKS 有限会社 TEAMWORKS Asian style garden
有限会社　TEAMWORKS

有限会社　TEAMWORKS
有限会社　TEAMWORKS
有限会社　TEAMWORKS

17. Add a rug

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Patios
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

18. Add a pergola for a rustic and functional form of shade

Trulli sul mare, Elena Salerno Photos Elena Salerno Photos Country style garden
Elena Salerno Photos

Elena Salerno Photos
Elena Salerno Photos
Elena Salerno Photos

Have a look at: How to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.

19. Stones require little maintenance but look truly beautiful!

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

20. Add candles, lanterns and sculptures for ambiance

Apartment, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
monica khanna designs

Apartment

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

21. Combine wooden furniture with some colourful elements

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Pot plants are easy to maintain and look beautiful in a small space!

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

23. Build a chic and edgy terrace and you won't even notice how small it is

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Patios
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

24 Install a firepit for a romantic focal point

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Also have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas.

11 secrets: how to get your perfect bedroom (low cost!)
Are you looking forward to seeing part 2?

