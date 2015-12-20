Shoe storage that will make your home smile

We tend to want it all, don’t we? A spacious house to call our own, great décor, terrific furniture… yet we’re still not satisfied. Not only do we want everything, but we want it neat, organised, stacked to perfection, and ready at hand. Well, this last need really is for the best, as it helps to speed things along when the time spent looking for something is cut – especially when it comes to our shoes.
As we all switch outfits on a daily basis; our closets are one of the spaces in our homes that we make use of the most (particularly if we need numerous outfits each day, such as work attire, gym clothes, evening drinks, pyjamas). And we all know that the right outfit requires the right shoes.
Here on homify, we know the importance of comfort, but also the significance of aesthetically pleasing spaces. So, without further ado, let’s get started on 10 simple, smart, and stylish spaces for shoes in your house.
We often overlook certain areas of our house that can be turned into fantastic storage spaces – such as under the staircase. When your closet is filled to the brim (or on the smaller side), it’s time to get creative with your fashion storage.
While under the stairs might be a cramped area to live in, it can be the ideal area for your shoes. Pull-out doors with attached bars can look oh-so-stylish for your fashion attire, and there’s even room for a few shoe racks! Original, smart, and utterly gorgeous.
We now come to a duo that presents not just adequate storage, but also a stylish design. This pretty pair of open shoe cabinet and matching closet has a simple design and neutral colour, meaning that they will fit just about anywhere in the house, regardless of surroundings, style or colour.
They always say that two heads are better than one – seems it’s true in this case as well.
… can stay up, as it saves expertly on floor space! Mounted against the wall, this little cupboard is a perfect storage compartment for a range of objects: magazines, DVDs, wine bottles, board games… . or shoes.
Small yet sturdy, it uniquely fills up some wall space that could have been unnecessarily wasted, and adds a touch of decor to the room. Blending in beautifully with its surroundings, it’s a perfect fit!
How many of us know the pain of a small closet? Even worse so when the clothes barely fit in, meaning no packing space for the shoes! Well, instead of packing them next to each other, how about on top?
Take a look at this compact little beauty, providing sufficient space for shoes, yet taking up the minimum amount of floor space inside your closet. Blending in perfectly with the colour and style, it’s as if it was meant to be.
Plus packing your shoes in this nifty little case means more shelf space in the rest of your closet. homify approves!
Personal space immediately gets halved once we move in with somebody. Even if it’s our significant other and the new living together arrangement is a dream come true, we still yearn for our private storage areas.
Forget about sharing that singular closet! Opt for one of these stylish models from Studio Marco Piva – one cabinet with two units, ideal for when items want to be close together, but not mixed.
A modern, stylish solution that takes up minimum space and is sure to save you some arguments with your loved one about who hogs the closet!
Let’s face it: the hallway (or entrance area) can be a bit of a waste when it comes to precious space. It’s not much more than a crossing area between in and out – so why not use it?
Make it unique and beautiful by adding some decor. Instead of just plopping down a storage cupboard, enhance the area with a mirror, a rug, and some stylish ornaments. Pictured here we have a modern look and a minimalist approach to furniture, and it works beautifully. Quite the functional (and stunning) space now.
The little ones surely need their private storage room as well! Well, go kid-friendly with this charming and playful option of a cabinet. Whether it’s for shoes or toys, this 6-drawer unit is bound to make a difference in the rest of the room in terms of clearing up space.
It even pulls double duty as a staircase to the top bunk / playpen, or feel free to fill up those “steps” with decor if you’d like your little one to stay safely on the ground.
A smart, fun and colourful option!
It so often happens that we have a weird gap between two objects (such as presented here between the closets). We then usually cover it up with a side table, hat stand or picture, just to fill the void.
Why not use that void to your advantage? Pictured here, it is clear that no one had the heart to break the visual aesthetics – so, they worked with it. Adding a semi-hidden cupboard that blends in superbly with the rest of the furniture and colour, this weird gap has become beautifully useful.
If only there was a way to comfortably move something from spot to spot. Well, since the invention of the wheel, going mobile has become a lot easier.
How about this modern beauty that allows you to move it effortlessly from here to there… and back to here if you wish? It even comes with semi-transparent doors, allowing you to make up your mind about which pair you want to select before you’ve even opened the doors. Ah, the comfort!
We round off our list with a treat for the lovers of the rustic style. A warm wooden design that will fit in beautifully with your rustic surroundings (or another style if you wish to go eclectic).
Mount it on the wall, add your shoe collection, and watch the colour (and style) factor of your room increase dramatically.
This shoe rack might not present the most space in the world, but it will definitely become the star of the room once mounted on your wall and adorned with your Jimmy Choos and Manolo Blahniks.