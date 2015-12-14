Hang your favourite pictures and photos like a gallery

Your home is an expression of who you are. Every wall, every piece of furniture and every colour should reflect your style, your taste and your interests. With a few easy tips, your house can look like it comes out of the pages of your favourite décor magazine—unique, trendy and stylish.

The first place to start is the walls. Pictures and photographs are windows into your soul, showing the world your happy memories, the day that you celebrated your wedding and the things that you are passionate about. The walls are a blank canvas on which to hang your dreams, your hopes and your heritage.

Forget blindly hammering hooks into the wall and hoping that your photographs and pictures hang straight. Now is the time to learn how to hang pictures and photos like your home is a gallery.