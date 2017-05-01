11 wooden bed ideas you'll love

A wooden bed doesn't need to be outdated and untidy, like something you've seen at that crazy aunt's house. A wooden bed can be sleek, stylish and modern too. These 11 wooden beds are perfectly placed for any home and we wouldn't mind catching up on a snooze in a setting this fabulous.

So whether it's the ultra-modern and sophisticated design or even the shabby chic and vintage inspired spaces, the homify team have included a variety of brilliant beds to upgrade your bedroom significantly.