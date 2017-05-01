Your browser is out-of-date.

11 wooden bed ideas you'll love

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Furniture, CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE Classic style bedroom
A wooden bed doesn't need to be outdated and untidy, like something you've seen at that crazy aunt's house. A wooden bed can be sleek, stylish and modern too. These 11 wooden beds are perfectly placed for any home and we wouldn't mind catching up on a snooze in a setting this fabulous. 

So whether it's the ultra-modern and sophisticated design or even the shabby chic and vintage inspired spaces, the homify team have included a variety of brilliant beds to upgrade your bedroom significantly.

1. Wood everywhere

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

This bedroom has a modern camp appeal with its wooden ceiling, floors and furniture, but it's that bed with minimalist charm and detail that sets the tone for the decor.

2. White

WOOD COLLECTION , OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

WOOD COLLECTION

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

Paint your wood white and accentuate your dramatic decor with some monochrome detail.

3. Vintage

Furniture, CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE Classic style bedroom
CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE

Furniture

CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE
CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE
CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE

It may be worthwhile refurbishing an old bed you already have in your home with a modern twist for a new age of vintage appreciation.

4. Darker tone

WOOD COLLECTION , OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

WOOD COLLECTION

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

Choose a darker hue to decorate your bedroom in contemporary design and add a sultry bed linen while you at it.

5. The simple option

'Canova' wooden bed with headboard by Corazzin homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
homify

'Canova' wooden bed with headboard by Corazzin

homify
homify
homify

Go for a simple wooden headboard and decorate your minimalist apartment aptly.

6. Eclectic

'Gemo' bed with headboard by Veneran homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

'Gemo' bed with headboard by Veneran

homify
homify
homify

An eclectic bedroom decor with an eye-catching rug is a great option for a quirky and charismatic persona. The grey shade is awesome too as it adds a delicate colour to a bedroom drenched in natural light.

7. Classic

Sahara Bed Natural Bed Company BedroomBeds & headboards
Natural Bed Company

Sahara Bed

Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company

A low bed with plenty of storage beneath is ideal for a small bedroom that always requires extra nooks and crannies.

8. Femininity

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everything in this lavender and pastel bedroom says feminine and fancy, so why not add a wooden white four poster bed for and even more pleasant ambiance.

9. Retro

Moultrie Park Poster Bed ALARUS INTERIORS BedroomBeds & headboards
ALARUS INTERIORS

Moultrie Park Poster Bed

ALARUS INTERIORS
ALARUS INTERIORS
ALARUS INTERIORS

This is the bed you might find at a quaint bed and breakfast in the country.

10. Always on trend

York Four Poster Bed, TurnPost TurnPost BedroomBeds & headboards
TurnPost

York Four Poster Bed

TurnPost
TurnPost
TurnPost

Your bedroom decor will not falter with a natural wooden four poster decorated with crisp white cotton bed linen.

11. Asian

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

A black four poster made from Chinese elm, how's that for a Zen decor? You may want to get your closet sorted now, how about these 7 closets perfect for small homes?

7 must-haves for a functional kitchen
How have you decorated your bedroom in style?

