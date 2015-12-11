Homegrown Neighbourhood Inspired Chic

Today on homify 360° we do something a little different, and take a look at a commercial project instead of a residential one. The MiCasa Vol B furniture and home décor store in São Paulo, Brazil is an exciting modern building brought to life by the innovative Studio MK27, based in the same city.

This award-winning project, concluded in 2007, houses much more than the top-of-the-range home products presented by MiCasa, but also hosts several cultural events, such as art exhibitions, fashion shows, talks and book launches. The state-of-the-art building is clearly a hub of innovation and creativity and not just a store.

The Studio MK27 architect responsible for the project, Marcio Kogan, says that they used building materials in its extreme form without concern for finishing or precision, in order to produce an ever-evolving structure fit for the fast-pace trends of furnishing and decoration.